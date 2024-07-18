Kuznetsov Clears Unconditional Waivers, Contract Terminated

Carolina now has just shy of $14M in available cap space

7.18.24 Kuzy
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov cleared unconditional waivers on Thursday, and his contract with the Carolina Hurricanes has been terminated.

The 32-year-old was set to carry an AAV of $3.9M for the Canes for the 2024-25 season, the final one on his deal.  It is rumored that he will be returning to play in his home country of Russia moving forward.

"Ultimately both sides agreed this was the best course of action for both the player and the team," Canes General Manager Eric Tulsky said on Wednesday. "We thank Evgeny for his time with the team and wish him and his family the best."

Following the removal of Kuznetsov's salary, Carolina has $13.8M in available cap space, per PuckPedia.  Some or all of that money could be used to sign current restricted free agents Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas.

On Thursday, the Canes locked up the team's other restricted free agent, Jack Drury, signing him to a two-year deal carrying an AAV of $1.72M.

Worth A Click

Canes Re-Sign Drury To Two-Year Contract

Final Thoughts From 2024 Prospects Development Camp

Brian Fork Named CEO of Hurricanes Holding, LLC

Abbott Emphasizing Relationships Before First Season In Chicago

Unger Sorum 'Taking Things Day-By-Day' Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

Doug Warf Named President of Hurricanes Holding, LLC

Regular Season Schedule Announced For 2024-25

2024 Offseason Player Tracker

Draft Knowledge: Learn More About Carolina's Picks

Kochetkov Named To NHL's All-Rookie Team

Aho Named To Finnish Team For 4 Nations Faceoff

Mixed-Use District And Arena Enhancement Coming To PNC Arena

Aho's Season of Milestones & Records

Jarvis Produces Career Year Despite Injuries

Slavin Wins Second Lady Byng Trophy In Four Years

Brind'Amour Signed To Multi-Year Contract Extension

Canes Announce Affiliation Agreement With Chicago Wolves

News Feed

Canes Re-Sign Drury To Two-Year Contract

Canes Place Kuznetsov On Unconditional Waivers

Canes Sign Badinka To Entry-Level Contract

Canes Sign Ryan To One-Year Contract

Final Thoughts From 2024 Prospects Development Camp

Brian Fork Named CEO of Hurricanes Holding, LLC

Prospect Q&A: Jayden Perron

Abbott Emphasizing Relationships Before First Season In Chicago

Unger Sorum 'Taking Things Day-By-Day' Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

Doug Warf Named President of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC

Canes Sign Josiah Slavin To Two-Year Contract

Allie LaCombe To Join Coaching Staff For Development Camp

Canes Trade Coghlan To Jets

Canes Sign Roslovic To One-Year Contract

Canes Announce 2024 Prospects Development Camp Roster & Schedule

Canes Sign Carrier To Six-Year Contract

Canes Sign Stillman To One-Year Contract

First Glance: The Canes' 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule