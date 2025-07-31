Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces 12th Annual Canes 5K

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation announced today that the 12th annual Canes 5K, presented by UNC Health and assisted by Raleigh Orthopaedic, will take place at Lenovo Center on Sunday, Sept. 21, at 8:15 a.m.

The event will include a 5K route around Lenovo Center and surrounding areas, two Caniac kids' dashes, inflatables, Kona Ice, a refreshing cool-down zone, interactions with some of your favorite Canes players, and more. Early registration discounts are available through Friday, August 22. All proceeds benefit the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation to support children’s health and educational needs and the growth of youth hockey across North Carolina. To register or learn more about the event, click here.

About the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation

As the charitable arm of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Foundation takes pride in being a part of the community both on and off the ice. The Foundation strives to be an agent of change by meeting the health and educational needs of underserved populations in the community where we work, live, and play. For more information on the Foundation, please click here.