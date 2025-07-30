Banking On Blake An 'Easy Bet' For Canes

"Every step, he's made look easy. It's because he's such a professional and he works so hard."

7.30.25 Blaker

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - This time last year, there were questions abound regarding the Carolina Hurricanes and their outlook for the season ahead.

Jake Guentzel, Stefan Noesen, Brady Skjei, and Teuvo Teravainen, who had combined for 82 goals during the 2023-24 season, had all landed in new homes. How would the Canes replace that offense? Rod Brind'Amour even later admitted that he wasn't sure the 2024-25 group would see a seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

As time would tell, Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis led the charge once again, and perhaps the most welcomed surprise was 17 markers from a rookie who was far from a lock to make the roster on July 1. But each step of the way, Jackson Blake was impressive.

And now, because of that, the Canes have made him the latest member of their core group of players who are locked in for the long haul.

Just one full season and only 81 career NHL games might seem like a somewhat small sample size for a maximum-term commitment, but what Eric Tulsky and staff had seen from Blake as he vied to make the team last summer, and his early returns after doing so, left them with no reservations about giving the 21-year-old an eight-year contract extension.

Saying that Blake "set the pace" for the group going into the season, it was just another sign that the 2021 fourth-round pick was ready for the big time.

"I don't think people appreciate how he has gone from high school, to the USHL, to college, to an NHL fourth line, to an NHL top line, and not missed a beat. Every step, he's made look easy," Carolina's GM said as he met with reporters on Wednesday morning. "It's because he's such a professional and he works so hard."

Going directly from the college game to knocking on the door of being a 20-goal scorer, as a mid-round draft pick without a single game in the minor leagues, is extremely rare. Blake credited his head coach for the way he handled the jump, continuously setting the young forward up for success.

"Rod did a good job with me. He knew that maybe playing less minutes the first half, seeing the game, and developing me that way (was best)... he did a really good job," he praised. "When he thought I was comfortable or ready to take the next step, he gave me the opportunity, and I took advantage of it... That was huge for my confidence to grow into the player I can be."

Canes forward and GM speak following the agreement of an eight-year contract extension

Even before Blake made his ascension up the lineup, Tulsky and the front office had already been considering committing to the newcomer for many years to come.

"There was never a question that we'd be happy to do something like this with Jackson," the general manager reasoned. "It's easy to make bets on someone like that. The way he plays, he brings a tenacity to his play on the puck, along with the skill that we look for. It's an easy question to do this."

With an unquestioned work ethic and a desire to get better that fit seamlessly within Brind'Amour's locker room, Blake understands that the long-term security also comes with expectations.

"The expectations do go up. I would've expected more from myself, regardless of the contract or not, for this year," he answered. "I thought last year was pretty good, but I always strive for better in every area, whether it's points, defensive zone, more dominance, or stuff like that. I wouldn't say there's one specific area that I'm looking at, I'm kind of trying to check all of the boxes."

News Feed

Blake 'Just Scratching The Surface' With Canes

Canes Sign Blake To Eight-Year Extension

Canes Sign Suzuki, Agree To Terms With Seeley On One-Year Contracts

Canes Announce Staff Promotions And Additions

Seth Jarvis' Friends Star In Canes' Schedule Release Video

Need To Know: The Canes' 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Canes Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Canes Sign Brind'Amour, Fensore To One-Year Contracts

Raleigh-Born Tyler Weiss Signs With Chicago (AHL)

Canes' Early Summer Swings Draw Rave Reviews

Canes Sign Gunler, Bayreuther To One-Year Deals

Poirier Set To Take Advantage Of CHL To NCAA Path

Ehlers To Bring A Layer Of Creativity, Speed To Canes

Final Thoughts From 2025 Prospects Development Camp

Canes Agree To Terms With Nikolaj Ehlers On Six-Year Contract

Canes Bolster Blue Line With Big Addition Of Miller

Canes Sign Tyson Jost To One-Year Contract

Canes Sign Cayden Primeau To One-Year Deal