Banking On Blake An 'Easy Bet' For Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. - This time last year, there were questions abound regarding the Carolina Hurricanes and their outlook for the season ahead.
Jake Guentzel, Stefan Noesen, Brady Skjei, and Teuvo Teravainen, who had combined for 82 goals during the 2023-24 season, had all landed in new homes. How would the Canes replace that offense? Rod Brind'Amour even later admitted that he wasn't sure the 2024-25 group would see a seventh consecutive playoff appearance.
As time would tell, Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis led the charge once again, and perhaps the most welcomed surprise was 17 markers from a rookie who was far from a lock to make the roster on July 1. But each step of the way, Jackson Blake was impressive.
And now, because of that, the Canes have made him the latest member of their core group of players who are locked in for the long haul.