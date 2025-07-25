Blake 'Just Scratching The Surface' With Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. - Jackson Blake is just 21 years old and has played in only 81 regular-season games. Still, on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes bet big on the young forward, making him the latest member of the roster to receive a long-term contract extension.

Agreeing to an eight-year, $45M deal, which begins with the 2026-27 season, Blake becomes the third member of the roster to receive a maximum-term extension this summer, joining K'Andre Miller and Logan Stankoven.

Lighting the lamp 17 times and leading all NHL rookies with six game-winners last season, the campaign gave Canes fans a lot to be excited about, but his path to the new agreement was anything but a sure thing.