Blake 'Just Scratching The Surface' With Canes

"He came in and just kept getting better and better."

By Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, N.C. - Jackson Blake is just 21 years old and has played in only 81 regular-season games. Still, on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes bet big on the young forward, making him the latest member of the roster to receive a long-term contract extension.

Agreeing to an eight-year, $45M deal, which begins with the 2026-27 season, Blake becomes the third member of the roster to receive a maximum-term extension this summer, joining K'Andre Miller and Logan Stankoven.

Lighting the lamp 17 times and leading all NHL rookies with six game-winners last season, the campaign gave Canes fans a lot to be excited about, but his path to the new agreement was anything but a sure thing.

From The Middle of the Pack...

In 2021, the Canes plucked the 158-pound son of a former NHLer in the fourth round (#109 overall). The amateur scouting staff saw the potential for his offensive upside, but some other in the hockey world thought he'd always be too small for the league, with one source projecting him to have just a 1% chance of making the NHL.

"Jackson is incredibly smart... His five-on-five play was what really impressed us," Associate General Manager Darren Yorke said after making the selection. "He's got that problem-solving ability to buy time, and he can hit the weak side. To do all of this, when he's not fully developed, in a hard league, is what really gravitated to us..."

Trending Upward...

Blake's first year post-draft only elevated his stock, posting 77 points with the Chicago Steel and recording the game-winning goal for the 2021 Clark Cup title team.

Then, making the move to the collegiate game for the 2022-23 season, he posted 102 points in 79 career games over two years at North Dakota, en route to being named a Hobey Baker Award finalist in his second season. NCHC Player and Forward of the Year as well, he was a unanimous selection to the All-NCHC First-Team.

Leaving little to accomplish at the level, Blake showed he was ready for the big time and signed his entry-level contract on April 10, 2024.

Debut Day & A Strengthening Summer...

Making his NHL debut just six days after signing, Blake got in the team's 2023-24 regular season finale in Columbus. But going into the offseason, his place for the fall was up in the air. Would he start in Chicago (AHL), allowing him more time to adjust to the pro game?

Standing out at summer's Development Camp, Blake revealed he'd put on almost 10 pounds of muscle and had eyes on trying to make the big club's roster out of camp.

Putting on a show again in Nashville at the Prospects Showcase tournament, by the time the team came back to Raleigh for training camp, the possibility of him wearing black and red come October was a real one.

A Promising Preseason...

Getting four looks in six exhibition games, Blake showed Rod Brind'Amour and staff that he could hang at the top level. Highlighted by a dazzling goal against the now back-to-back Florida Panthers, the winger separated himself from those with whom he was competing for the roster spot.

"He's been maybe one of the better players if we're being honest about it. He's very noticeable every shift; it's not a shift here or there. He had the bulk of the scoring chances and he was around it, right? It felt like when he was out there that something good might happen," Brind'Amour said after the September 28 showing in South Florida. "He had his blemishes too, like these young guys, but it was all from trying to get the puck in the net. He's definitely a dynamic player and he plays with a little grit too, so that's good."

Moving from the prospect-heavy group to working with the main roster, Blake then received the call from General Manager Tulsky, informing him that he'd made the opening night lineup.

The First of Many...

After making the opening night roster, it didn't take Blake much longer to find the scoresheet. In the team's second game of the season, #53 found twine, deflecting home a Dmitry Orlov shot to record his first NHL goal.

Releasing an outburst of emotion following, it was one of the best moments of the entire 2024-25 season.

"I was just hoping (the first goal) would come. I didn't care when or how, just that it would go in for me. Fortunately, tonight it did," he said post-game, admitting he kind of blacked out in the seconds following.

Here For Good...

As is the case with many young players, the option for Blake to get his feet wet and then go spend time in the American Hockey League was on the table.

But continuing to impress night after night, that never came to fruition.

In late October, he was informed he'd be sticking around, cementing his spot in the lineup, for what would go on to be the duration of the season.

A Rookie Campaign To Remember...

Blake had his learning moments, but his adjustment to the league was one on an upward trajectory. On the power play all season long, the winger then found himself playing top-line minutes by January.

Etching his first career three-point game in March, the momentum hardly ever slowed down.

Scoring six game-winning goals come season's end, he landed himself in a tie for the all-time team single season record with Shane Willis.

"What can you say about him? He was in college hockey last year; now he's on the top line and contributing. He's earned every minute of it," Rod Brind'Amour said after Blake's first playoff goal on April 29. "He came in and just kept getting better and better."

Looking Ahead...

Brind'Amour's sentiment of Blake continuing to get better and better is echoed by the team's front office, including General Manager Eric Tulsky.

He's shown he can score at the NHL level and, more importantly, displayed that he's a fit for the team's idenity.

“Jackson had an outstanding rookie season, and we think he is just scratching the surface of the player he can be,” said Tulsky. “His tenaciousness on the puck and competitiveness match our team’s culture, and we’re excited about his future with our club.”

