Canes Announce Staff Promotions And Additions

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced several staff additions and promotions ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Player Development: Daniel Bochner has been promoted to a full-time position as Development Coach. Bochner has been working part-time in a similar role while living in Russia, but will now relocate to the United States to provide support for the team’s players in both Raleigh and Chicago (American Hockey League).

Hockey Operations: Kevin Kan has been promoted to Lead Software Developer, Hockey Systems, after previously serving as Senior Developer. Earl Schwartz, who joined the team in 2022-23 as Compliance Assistant, has been promoted to CBA and Salary Cap Analyst.

Equipment: Now in his 21st season with the Hurricanes, Jorge Alves has been promoted to Head Equipment Manager. Bob Gorman, who first joined the club in 1976, will continue to work for the team in a reduced capacity this season, with plans to retire in the near future. Patrick Budds has been promoted from Equipment Assistant to Assistant Equipment Manager. CJ Reif will join the team as Equipment Assistant, after spending last season with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.

Athletic Training: After previously serving as head trainer for the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, Koryd Lavimoniere joins the Hurricanes medical staff this season as Assistant Athletic Trainer. Lavimoniere also gained experience with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage and the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals.

Nutrition: With the creation of a new full-time role, Kristin Pirigyi has been promoted from Nutrition Consultant to Nutritionist.

Pro Scouting: Zach Ellenthal has been hired to join the Hurricanes’ pro scouting department, after spending the last four seasons with Rogle in the Swedish Hockey League. Hockey analyst Dennis King has also been hired as a Pro Scout.