Canes' Early Summer Swings Draw Rave Reviews

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes went into the 2025 offseason with intentions of improving their team.

Internally, they believe they have. But it's one thing to say that with rose-colored glasses on, and it's another to hear that same sentiment from those who cover the game on a league-wide basis.

Adding big fish Nikolaj Ehlers to an already deep forward group and bolstering one of the best blue lines in the NHL with K'Andre Miller, the Athletic and ESPN both praised Carolina's front office for their moves thus far this month.

"GM Eric Tulsky secured a game-changer by signing coveted free agent Ehlers to a six-year, $51 million contract. That immediately gives Carolina the boost it has been looking for the past two years (at least)," ESPN's Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton wrote. "Before Tulsky signed Ehlers, he also pulled off an impressive sign-and-trade with New York for Miller, a promising blueliner who should make Carolina's back end even better (especially now that Burns has moved on to Colorado in free agency)... What Carolina has done is more than enough to put them back as odds-on favorites to make another Eastern Conference finals appearance -- or beyond."

Grading the moves as an A-, the Athletic was aligned, giving the Canes the same.

"The moves bolster Carolina both up front and on the back end, though the Hurricanes must still figure out who is going to center their second line," Cory Lavalette echoed. "Still, both of the team’s major moves have the potential to be home runs and solidify Carolina’s spot as a Cup contender."