Canes' Early Summer Swings Draw Rave Reviews

Popular media sources confirm what we already knew... Eric Tulsky and staff cooked.

7.9.25 Tulsky

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes went into the 2025 offseason with intentions of improving their team.

Internally, they believe they have. But it's one thing to say that with rose-colored glasses on, and it's another to hear that same sentiment from those who cover the game on a league-wide basis.

Adding big fish Nikolaj Ehlers to an already deep forward group and bolstering one of the best blue lines in the NHL with K'Andre Miller, the Athletic and ESPN both praised Carolina's front office for their moves thus far this month.

"GM Eric Tulsky secured a game-changer by signing coveted free agent Ehlers to a six-year, $51 million contract. That immediately gives Carolina the boost it has been looking for the past two years (at least)," ESPN's Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton wrote. "Before Tulsky signed Ehlers, he also pulled off an impressive sign-and-trade with New York for Miller, a promising blueliner who should make Carolina's back end even better (especially now that Burns has moved on to Colorado in free agency)... What Carolina has done is more than enough to put them back as odds-on favorites to make another Eastern Conference finals appearance -- or beyond."

Grading the moves as an A-, the Athletic was aligned, giving the Canes the same.

"The moves bolster Carolina both up front and on the back end, though the Hurricanes must still figure out who is going to center their second line," Cory Lavalette echoed. "Still, both of the team’s major moves have the potential to be home runs and solidify Carolina’s spot as a Cup contender."

Overshadowed by the incoming big splashes, the long-term extending of Logan Stankoven is also a good bit of business for Tulsky and staff. Locked up for the next six seasons, the Canes now have six players signed through the end of the 2029-30 campaign:

  • Sebastian Aho
  • William Carrier
  • Nikolaj Ehlers
  • Seth Jarvis
  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi
  • K'Andre Miller
  • Jaccob Slavin
  • Logan Stankoven

To view a complete rundown of all of Carolina's offseason transactions, click here.

News Feed

Canes Sign Gunler, Bayreuther To One-Year Deals

Poirier Set To Take Advantage Of CHL To NCAA Path

Ehlers To Bring A Layer Of Creativity, Speed To Canes

Final Thoughts From 2025 Prospects Development Camp

Canes Agree To Terms With Nikolaj Ehlers On Six-Year Contract

Canes Bolster Blue Line With Big Addition Of Miller

Canes Sign Tyson Jost To One-Year Contract

Canes Sign Cayden Primeau To One-Year Deal

Canes Acquire K'Andre Miller From New York

Canes Sign Mike Reilly To One-Year Contract

Canes Sign Amir Miftakhov To One-Year Contract

Canes Agree To Terms With Stankoven On Eight-Year Contract Extension

Canes Acquire Cayden Primeau From Montreal

Canes Issue Qualifying Offers To Five

Canes Announce 2025 Prospects Development Camp Roster

Canes Transition From The Draft To An Important Week Ahead

What They're Saying About The Canes' 2025 Draft Picks

Canes Pick Seven Players On Second Day Of Draft