Need To Know: The Canes' 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Dates You Should Know...
Thursday, October 30: The New York Islanders, potentially including the first overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, Matthew Schaefer, pay an early-season visit.
Tuesday, November 11: Entering the final year of his contract, Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals come to Raleigh for the only time this campaign.
Saturday, November 15: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the back-to-back Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers make their lone appearance in North Carolina as the Canes wrap up a back-to-back against teams from western Canada.
Sunday, December 7: The San Jose Sharks and Dmitry Orlov come to Lenovo Center amid their eastern swing.
Tuesday, December 23: The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers make their first of two visits this season.
Saturday, January 3: Brent Burns and Martin Necas return to Raleigh for the first time since joining the Colorado Avalanche.
Tuesday, January 6: Mikko Rantanen returns to Raleigh for the first time with the Dallas Stars.
Thursday, January 22: Conor Bedard, Teuvo Teravainen, and the Chicago Blackhawks make their annual trip to the Old North State.
Thursday, January 29: The Utah Mammoth arrive in Raleigh for the first time since revealing their new identity.
Tuesday, April 7: Before closing out the regular season with four straight on the road, the Boston Bruins are set to serve as the Canes' final home opponent during the 82-game slate.