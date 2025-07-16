Need To Know: The Canes' 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Examining the trends, the trips and how the team's 82 games in 187 days will unfold

7.11.25 Schedule
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Open your calendar, connect with your friends and family, and get set to make some plans.

The Carolina Hurricanes' 2025-26 regular season schedule is here.

To view the team's six-game exhibition schedule, which was announced last month, click here.

Opening Night...

The Canes will open their 28th season in North Carolina on Thursday, October 9, against the New Jersey Devils.

It is the first of two home games for the team, before they go on their annual two-week trek west, while the NC State Fair takes place.

Start Times...

All Monday-Saturday home games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m., except the following:

  • Tuesday, October 28 vs. Vegas - 7:30 p.m. (NHL's Frozen Frenzy: All 32 Teams In Action)
  • Friday, November 29 vs. Winnipeg - 5 p.m. (Black Friday)
  • Monday, January 19 vs. Buffalo - 1:30 p.m. (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)
  • Saturday, March 28 vs. New Jersey - 5 p.m.

All Sunday home games will begin at 5 p.m., except the following games:

  • Sunday, February 1 vs. Los Angeles - 3 p.m.

It is worth keeping in mind that some start time changes may transpire following the announcement of NC State's basketball schedule, and the NHL's national telvision schedule.

The Foes...

The Canes will play all Metropolitan Division teams four times, twice at home and twice on the road, with the exception of the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals. Carolina will only face those two teams, and all eight Atlantic Division teams, three times in order to keep the schedule at 82 games.

The Canes will play all Western Conference opponents twice, once at home and once on the road.

Home Ice Advantage...

Carolina finished an Eastern Conference-best 31-9-1 at Lenovo Center during the 2024-25 regular season campaign.

The team's longest home stretch of the upcoming schedule will be seven games, taking place from November 26 - December 9, starting Thanksgiving Eve against the New York Rangers.

Conversely, the club will have just one six-game road trip. The team goes away for its annual road trip during the NC State Fair from October 14-25, including stops in San Jose, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Vegas, Colorado, and Dallas. Their second visit to the Western Conference comes in early March.

Active Around The Holidays...

Whether you're looking for something to do with the family or an excuse to get away from them, the Canes schedule can assist with both this season.

For a second consecutive year, the team will take on the New York Rangers the night before American Thanksgiving (Wednesday, November 26) and then be right back in action for a Black Friday battle against the Winnipeg Jets (3 p.m.). They'll then also play on Sunday of that weekend, hosting the Calgary Flames for the third game in their seven-game home stand.

Around the holiday break, the Canes will play in Raleigh on December 23, 27, and 29. The trio of games will kick off against the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers. Then, following the league-mandated off days of December 24-26, the team will get immediately back to work against the Detroit Red Wings. Their final home game of 2025 will come against the New York Rangers on December 29.

Carolina will then put a bow on the holiday run with their second New Year's Day home game in franchise history. Winners of their last four January 1 games (home or road), they'll host Calder Trophy Winner Lane Hutson and the Montreal Canadiens this year.

Olympic Break...

With the long-awaited return of NHL players participating in the Olympics this year, the league's schedule will pause for over two weeks in February.

The Canes will have a break in their game action from February 6-25.

By The Month...

The busiest months of the team's season will be November, January, and March, when they'll play 15 games.

January holds the most home games in a single month, with nine contests at Lenovo Center.

Setting Up Shop On Sundays...

18 of Carolina's 41 home games will take place on either a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

In total, the breakdown by day of the week is as follows:

Monday: Two (2) Games
Tuesday: Eight (8) Games
Wednesday: Two (2) Games
Thursday: Eleven (11) Games
Friday: Three (3) Games
Saturday: Ten (10) Games
Sunday: Five (5) Games

Dates You Should Know...

Thursday, October 30: The New York Islanders, potentially including the first overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, Matthew Schaefer, pay an early-season visit.

Tuesday, November 11: Entering the final year of his contract, Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals come to Raleigh for the only time this campaign.

Saturday, November 15: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the back-to-back Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers make their lone appearance in North Carolina as the Canes wrap up a back-to-back against teams from western Canada.

Sunday, December 7: The San Jose Sharks and Dmitry Orlov come to Lenovo Center amid their eastern swing.

Tuesday, December 23: The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers make their first of two visits this season.

Saturday, January 3: Brent Burns and Martin Necas return to Raleigh for the first time since joining the Colorado Avalanche.

Tuesday, January 6: Mikko Rantanen returns to Raleigh for the first time with the Dallas Stars.

Thursday, January 22: Conor Bedard, Teuvo Teravainen, and the Chicago Blackhawks make their annual trip to the Old North State.

Thursday, January 29: The Utah Mammoth arrive in Raleigh for the first time since revealing their new identity.

Tuesday, April 7: Before closing out the regular season with four straight on the road, the Boston Bruins are set to serve as the Canes' final home opponent during the 82-game slate.

Season Ticket Memberships On Sale Now...

The best way to never miss a second of the Canes' 2025-26 season is to lock into a full Season Ticket Membership.

To learn more about them, click here.

