Need To Know: The Canes' 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Active Around The Holidays...

Whether you're looking for something to do with the family or an excuse to get away from them, the Canes schedule can assist with both this season.

For a second consecutive year, the team will take on the New York Rangers the night before American Thanksgiving (Wednesday, November 26) and then be right back in action for a Black Friday battle against the Winnipeg Jets (3 p.m.). They'll then also play on Sunday of that weekend, hosting the Calgary Flames for the third game in their seven-game home stand.

Around the holiday break, the Canes will play in Raleigh on December 23, 27, and 29. The trio of games will kick off against the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers. Then, following the league-mandated off days of December 24-26, the team will get immediately back to work against the Detroit Red Wings. Their final home game of 2025 will come against the New York Rangers on December 29.

Carolina will then put a bow on the holiday run with their second New Year's Day home game in franchise history. Winners of their last four January 1 games (home or road), they'll host Calder Trophy Winner Lane Hutson and the Montreal Canadiens this year.