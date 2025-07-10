Poirier Set To Take Advantage Of CHL To NCAA Path

RALEIGH, N.C. - When the Carolina Hurricanes selected Justin Poirier in the fifth round of the 2024 draft, the bulk of the buzz surrounded the fact that he was the first 17-year-old to score 50 goals in the QMJHL since Sidney Crosby.

Although he dealt with a few injuries this past season, the forward dazzled again, following up his historical season with a 43-goal campaign and bringing his total to 210 points in 181 junior games.

Now, instead of going back to the Maritimes, where he would have had little left to prove and undoubtedly dominated again, Poirier has the chance to try a fresh challenge this fall: the college game.

Carved by the changing landscape of NIL in the NCAA, it's a new route for development, allowing Canadian Hockey League (CHL) players to make a jump that had previously been outlawed. As a result, the general feeling is that the CHL will shift toward younger talent, and some players will then eventually graduate to a bigger and more pro-like college game, a step taken this week by prospective first overall selection in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, Gavin McKenna.

Taking on stronger and more mature competition is exactly what Poirier is looking for as he heads to the University of Maine.

"I spoke with my agent, with (Canes Development Coach Kevin McCarthy), the other coaches here, the development guys, and in order to be ready to play in the AHL or NHL one day, I have to play against older and bigger guys," Poirier said at this month's Development Camp.