Final Thoughts From 2025 Prospects Development Camp

Offering takeaways on all of the 23 players that brought their talents to North Carolina this week

7.3.25 Dev Camp Story

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Although a bulk of the attention the past few days has gone toward how the Carolina Hurricanes would improve their team for the 2025-26 season, the organization's future was hard at work in Morrisville, skating over three days for the team's Development Camp.

Including all seven players selected in last weekend's NHL Draft, it was an abbreviated schedule in comparison to previous years, but it was still nice to get a glimpse at what's to come.

While we could sit here and estimate just how far away each prospect is from helping the team, let us not forget that Jackson Blake took part in the event last year and then went on to make the opening night roster, so you never really know when anyone could be the next impact player for the big club.

With that being said, here's a note on each player who laced up the skates this week.

Forwards

Fyodor Avramov: Already 6-foot-3, 190 lbs., Avramov's game looks smooth. There's no wasted movement there, and he's got a beautiful release. It was our first chance to see him in person after he was selected in the 2024 draft, and following his KHL debut this past season, there is hope that he'll see even more action in that league this fall.

Blake Biondi: Originally drafted by Montreal but unsigned, the now 23-year-old started his pro career on a tryout with Chicago (AHL) this spring. Getting in seven games following the conclusion of his season with Notre Dame (NCAA), he earned a one-year contract with the Wolves for the 2025-26 season. He was the oldest player at this week's event, and it will be interesting to see if he can carve out a role for himself with the Canes' AHL affiliate.

Charlie Cerrato: The Penn State product is a really fun player to watch. He's got some spunk to him, notably getting into it with fellow prospect Alexander Rykov during the small scrimmage portion of things. Putting up 42 points as a freshman last season is beyond impressive. Now, how will he follow that up this fall? Given that he's 20 years old, he may not be too many years away from pro hockey here in North America.

Fikip Ekberg: Yes, he's small. Yes, he's skilled. Ekberg's talent is very clear, and he told reporters his favorite NHL player to model his game after is Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov because "something happens every time the puck is on his stick." How his game progresses over the next few years will be exciting to monitor.

Michael Emerson: Emerson's third development camp comes after he started his second NCAA stint at Merrimack last fall. He has a real sense of maturity to his game. There's a lot of time left to figure out what kind of player he's going to become, but one element of his arsenal that's never going to be in question is his shot.

Nils Juntorp: A prospect acquired in the three-team trade that brought Taylor Hall and Mikko Rantanen to Raleigh in January, Juntorp was initially selected by Chicago in the sixth round of the 2022 draft. The right-handed forward's entire career has been in Sweden thus far, except for one USHL season (2022-23). Hopefully, we can see him back at this event again next year.

Josh Nadeau: Invited back for a third consecutive camp, Nadeau, who returned to the Univ. of Maine last year as his brother, Bradly, turned pro, is now up to 74 points in 74 NCAA games. Stature-wise, he's a little smaller than Carolina's 2023 first-round pick, but he certainly possesses similar skills, especially on the offensive side, that should allow him to be a pro hockey player at some point in the next few years.

Viggo Nordlund: Listed at 5-foot-9, 168 lbs., Nordlund knows he stands on the smaller side of things. Earlier this week, when he was asked if there was an NHL player he liked to watch or model his game after, his answer was another player might have lacked size, but was still exceptional with his skill - Johnny Gaudreau. It's worth noting that he is under contract in Sweden until 2028.

Jayden Perron: Continuing to be one of the nicest young men on the planet, Perron is going to embark on a new journey this fall as he shifts from the University of North Dakota to the University of Michigan. It will be his third NCAA season, and he'll be on a roster stacked with at least six NHL-drafted prospects. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention his work ethic. Long after his group was done on the ice on the first day of camp, he remained out there shooting pucks. That sort of stuff doesn't go unnoticed.

Justin Poirier: Taking advantage of the new CHL to NCAA path, Poirier, who had 210 points in 181 QMJHL games over three seasons, is onto a new challenge this fall. Set to skate at the University of Maine with Josh Nadeau, Poirier hopes that playing against bigger and older competition will help him round out his game. It's clear that the offensive side of his toolbox is already elite; now, he'll work at getting other areas of his game to follow suit.

Ivan Ryabkin: Last weekend, there was so much buzz about why Ryabkin was drafted where he was. This time last year, it was a real possibility that he would go inside the top ten, but the Canes were able to get him at the end of the second round. Seeing him on the ice, it's very clear that talent is no issue. How does he move forward? How he answers that and where he plays this fall are worth monitoring. He was taken in the CHL Import Draft this week, but that doesn't mean he'll for sure be playing for Charlottetown. There are options on the table, and in conjunction with the Canes, they'll try and make sure where he lands next is best for his development.

Alexander Rykov: After a really solid season where he battled injuries and still found himself playing 12 KHL playoff games as a teenager, there's a lot to like here. For a forward group that's certainly not the biggest in the league, Rykov is already right at the six-foot mark and looks like he has more room to fill out as well. Signed with Traktor (KHL) again for next season, should his game continue trending in the right direction, he's one of the brightest spots of the entire prospect pool.

Oskar Vuollett: It's easy to see that the Swede is a quick thinker. Part of the reason he spent the majority of last season playing at the highest level in his home country, he's also incredibly smart when it comes to making those decisions. The hope is that he'll be able to add a little more production during the 2025-26 season and be back again next summer.

Stanislav Yarovoi: With 130 games of KHL experience under his belt already, Yarovoi has long been rumored to be on the cusp of signing an entry-level contract with the Canes. Adding fuel to that fire, his KHL club recently announced that it would not take part in the 2025-26 campaign. Should he play in North America, Carolina's fourth-round pick in 2023, he would instantly become one of the most fascinating prospects to watch this season.

Defensemen

Dominik Badinka: If you don't already, you're going to love this young man. Carolina's top pick in the 2024 draft continues to be as pure of a human as you can be, and he's got the on-ice talent to go with it. He looked noticeably bigger than last year's camp too. After playing in Sweden's top league as a 19-year-old last season, Badinka made the jump to Chicago at the end of the campaign and this upcoming fall we'll get to see how he does in his first full season in North America.

Roman Bausov: Absolute unit. Plucked in the third round by Carolina last weekend, Bausov was listed as the biggest member of the camp roster coming in, and he may be even bigger than 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. He can really skate too, which is crazy, given his size.

Simon Forsmark: One of the camp veterans, the 2022 fourth-round pick has looked more and more like a pro each year. He's only 21 and already has 158 games of experience at the highest level in Sweden. He has one more year left on his contract with Timrå IK.

Noel Fransen: Not only do these players mature in their game on the ice, but Fransen was an example of them maturing off of it too. Last year, he had a "happy to be here" vibe, just days after being drafted, and this year, he had a little more swagger as he conducted his interview. The offensive defenseman is under contract with Färjestad BK in Sweden again next season.

Kurban Limatov: An injury limited Limatov's ice time this week, so we didn't get to see a ton of him. I still chuckle when I think about him answering this question, pre-draft.

Alexander Siryatsky: Although he's not as big as Bausov, Siryatsky's 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. frame made him noticeable throughout the week. If the potential of his game comes to fruition, he could be another mid-round home run for Carolina. Still only 18, he'll continue to hone is craft in Russia next season.

Goaltenders

Semyon Frolov: After the draft last week, Canes Associate GM Darren Yorke said that the team's goaltending staff was getting nervous as they kept trading back because they really wanted to pick Frolov. They eventually got him when they submitted the selection at #41, and now, having seen him in person, the goaltending staff is even more over the moon about the choice. Goaltending Development Coach Jason Muzzatti raved about his composure and his footwork and said, "You know he's good when you've got non-goalie guys commenting on his game." It's safe to say the Canes are pumped about the newest member of their goaltending pipeline.

Ben Hrebik: A calm and poised goaltender who works hard, the 19-year-old Hrebik came to camp as an invitee and got to work right alongside a high pick in the draft. Expected to be back in Barrie (OHL) again this fall, he'll look to follow up his impressive .920 SV% from last season, which finished tied for second among all OHL goalies.

Jaeden Nelson: Another camp invitee, Nelson was a good goalie on a not-so-good team last season. This week, he showed how hard he works, though, and proved he was certainly deserving of being here. The upcoming season will be his second as a full-time OHLer.

