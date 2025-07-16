Seth Jarvis' Friends Star In Canes' Schedule Release Video

Who better to lay out the road ahead?

SCHEDULE RELEASE Thumbnail_V4
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis feels like someone who could be friends with just about anybody. A real salt-of-the-earth human.

It's no surprise that his friends present the same vibe, and over the past few months, it feels like we've become friends with them too.

Capturing the hearts of many after their story of driving over 30 hours to support him at the 4 Nations Face-Off made international news, the Canes turned to Jarvis' crew to help them reveal their 2025-26 regular season schedule.

"On the way" to the Canes' home opener on October 9 against the New Jersey Devils, the crew used road trip essentials to help lay out some of the team's remaining 81 game dates.

Bryan, Lucas, Lucas, Matt, and Sloan got a taste of Raleigh and the Lenovo Center during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, taking in the team's 2OT victory in Game 5 of the first round, watching their friend collect an assist on the game-winning goal that eliminated the New Jersey Devils.

Whether they'll make the 25-hour trek again from Winnipeg this season remains to be seen, but until then, you can pick your dates and map out your visit to the 1400 Edwards Mill Rd.

