Seth Jarvis' Friends Star In Canes' Schedule Release Video

RALEIGH, N.C. - Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis feels like someone who could be friends with just about anybody. A real salt-of-the-earth human.

It's no surprise that his friends present the same vibe, and over the past few months, it feels like we've become friends with them too.

Capturing the hearts of many after their story of driving over 30 hours to support him at the 4 Nations Face-Off made international news, the Canes turned to Jarvis' crew to help them reveal their 2025-26 regular season schedule.