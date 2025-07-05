Ehlers To Bring A Layer Of Creativity, Speed To Canes

"He had a lot of teams interested in him. He's a great player," Canes General Manager Eric Tulsky said as he walked through the process of landing the team's newest prize. "I think, in the end, for him, if he just wanted the most money he could've gotten, he could've gotten more, for sure. My understanding is that he was looking for the place that felt like the right fit, where he'd be happy, and where he'd have a chance to win."

Changing scenery for the first time in his NHL career, Ehlers had been with Winnipeg since they selected him in the first round (#9 overall) of the 2014 draft.

Totaling 225 goals and 520 points over 674 games, he's blossomed into "a true game-breaker" and now looks forward to joining a team that plays the game in a way that falls right in line with his best attributes.

"With my speed, I can create a lot of room for the other guys," Ehlers described on Saturday. "I believe I will fit in very nicely, and that's obviously something you look at as well when you try to make a decision. I talked to Rod and we had kind of the same vision about how things are going to go."

Aligned with his new head coach on what's expected from him as he starts a six-year contract, the speedy winger knows exactly what it's like to go against the Canes and is eager to be on the other side of the coin.

"They've always been hard to play against. When you come to Carolina, you know that they're going to be ready to play," Ehlers continued. "They're going to come out hard, and they're going to keep stressing you out until they get the puck back. To now be on the other side of that will be pretty fun."