Canes Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League today released the 2025-26 regular-season schedules for its 32 member clubs. The Carolina Hurricanes will open the season against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, Oct. 9. The team’s full schedule can be found here.

Some features of the Hurricanes’ 2025-26 regular-season schedule:

OPENING AT HOME: The Hurricanes will begin the season at home for the eighth time in the last nine seasons. Carolina has won four of its last five season openers on home ice.

SATURDAY NIGHT IN RALEIGHWOOD: Carolina hosts 10 Saturday games at Lenovo Center this season. The Hurricanes has seven Saturday home games in 2024-25, going 4-3-0.

METRO MATCHUPS: Carolina will face off against the Washington Capitals (Nov. 11, Dec. 11, Jan. 31) and New York Islanders (Oct. 30, Apr. 4, Apr. 14) just three times in 2025-26. The Hurricanes have four games against each of their other Metropolitan Division rivals – the New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers.

TAKING A STAND: Carolina hosts seven consecutive games at Lenovo Center from Nov. 26-Dec. 9, marking the franchise’s longest home stand since an eight-game stretch from April 3-17, 2021, when the team went 5-2-1.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: Carolina will play home games before and after both Thanksgiving and Christmas this season. Games against the New York Rangers on Nov. 26 and Winnipeg on Nov. 28 fall on either side of Thanksgiving. The Hurricanes’ final game before the Christmas break is at Lenovo Center on Dec. 23 against Florida, and they host Detroit after the break on Dec. 27.

HAPPY NEW YEAR: The Hurricanes will host the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 1, marking just the second New Year’s Day home game in franchise history. Carolina has won its last four New Year’s Day games, including the lone home game – a 6-3 win against New Jersey on Jan. 1, 2011. The franchise is 5-2-1 all-time on Jan. 1, and unbeaten (4-0-1) since arriving in North Carolina.

TAKING ON THE CHAMPS: The Hurricanes will square off against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers three times this season. The 2025 Eastern Conference Finalists will square off at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday, Dec. 19, and meet in Raleigh on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Jan. 16.

GOING BACK-TO-BACK: The Hurricanes will play 15 sets of back-to-back games in 2025-26. They also played 15 back-to-backs in 2024-25, with a 16-14-0 record in those contests.

ROAD SCHOLARS: Carolina’s 2025-26 schedule includes four road stretches of at least four games, with a season-long, six-game trip through San Jose, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Vegas, Colorado and Dallas from Oct. 14-25. The Hurricanes play 15 of their final 23 games on the road this season.