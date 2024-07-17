Canes Re-Sign Drury To Two-Year Contract

RALEIGH, N.C. – Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed forward Jack Drury to a two-year, $3.45 million contract extension. The deal will pay Drury an average-annual value (AAV) of $1.725 million through 2025-2026.

“Jack took tremendous steps last season to solidify himself as a key part of our forward group,” said Tulsky. “He is an extremely hard worker at both ends of the ice who can be relied upon at all situations, and we are excited to watch his continued growth in Carolina.”

Drury, 24, registered 27 points (8g, 19a) in 74 NHL games with Carolina in 2023-24, establishing new career highs in games played, goals, assists, points, power-play goals (2) and power-play points (7). He ranked second on the team in faceoff win percentage (55.3%, min. 10 draws) and was one of only two Hurricanes skaters to be assessed multiple fighting majors (2) during the regular season. The 5’11”, 184-pound center added five points (1g, 4a) and a team-high +7 rating in 11 contests during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he scored his first career postseason goal in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round against NY Islanders, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to have his first playoff goal stand as a series winner. Drury has tallied 37 points (12g, 25a) in 114 career NHL games over parts of the last three seasons, and he has earned eight points (1g, 7a) in 24 career postseason appearances. He posted 76 points (31g, 45a) in 105 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Chicago from 2021-23, and he recorded 24 points (9g, 15a) in 18 playoff games to help the Wolves win the 2022 Calder Cup. Drury also registered 30 points (10g, 20a) in 41 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games with Vaxjo Lakers in 2020-21 and added 11 points (5g, 6a) in 14 playoff games as the team won its third league title. Prior to turning professional, he tallied 63 points (29g, 34a) in 60 collegiate contests over two seasons at Harvard from 2018-20. The New York, N.Y., native has represented the United States at numerous international tournaments, winning a silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship and a bronze medal at the 2021 IIHF World Championship. Drury was selected by Carolina in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.