Lenovo Center Executives Provide Renovation Updates

RALEIGH, N.C. - Centennial Authority Chairman Philip Isley, NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan and Hurricanes Holdings Chief Executive Officer Brian Fork held a press conference at Lenovo Center on Wednesday, discussing the arena's ongoing renovations.

Work started on the project in the back-of-house areas and the arena foundation in the spring, making way for major construction to start after the conclusion of hockey season in mid-June.

Phase I is highlighted by a 300-level view bar and marketplace, as well as premium ice bunker suites and the Lenovo Legends Club.

Aimed to enhance the overall experience at the facility, the view bar is a concept that has been successful in other venues across the United States.

"It'll be a lot of open space where you can see out into the bowl. If you travel around the nation now and look at the new, fancy arenas that are being built, there's a lot more focus on the networking aspect. A lot of (younger) people like to mingle, not necessarily be in a seat. You see a lot of beer hall-type experiences. There's open space where you can go to the rail and watch, and you can still see and talk to your friends. There will be monitors around, so you can still maintain whatever game or concert you're watching. That seems to be the new, general trend when it comes to these new builds that we see all over the nation," Isley reasoned. "We think this is actually getting us up to a place where it's certainly going to be unique in North Carolina, but it's also a tried and true new amenity that these new arenas are making right now."

Located in sections 317, 318, and 319, ticketing for the area has the potential to be programmed differently as the upcoming season progresses, but per Fork, the intent is for any fan in the building to be able to access the new feature while at a Canes game.

The new marketplace, which will also be located on the 300-level, is set to add better and more efficient food and beverage options. As a season-long project, the entire 300-level concourse will be fully refreshed.