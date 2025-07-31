Lenovo Center Executives Provide Renovation Updates

Enhancements to the arena and 300-levels are underway

renderings_0005_300 Level Rendering 1
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Centennial Authority Chairman Philip Isley, NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan and Hurricanes Holdings Chief Executive Officer Brian Fork held a press conference at Lenovo Center on Wednesday, discussing the arena's ongoing renovations.

Work started on the project in the back-of-house areas and the arena foundation in the spring, making way for major construction to start after the conclusion of hockey season in mid-June.

Phase I is highlighted by a 300-level view bar and marketplace, as well as premium ice bunker suites and the Lenovo Legends Club.

Aimed to enhance the overall experience at the facility, the view bar is a concept that has been successful in other venues across the United States.

"It'll be a lot of open space where you can see out into the bowl. If you travel around the nation now and look at the new, fancy arenas that are being built, there's a lot more focus on the networking aspect. A lot of (younger) people like to mingle, not necessarily be in a seat. You see a lot of beer hall-type experiences. There's open space where you can go to the rail and watch, and you can still see and talk to your friends. There will be monitors around, so you can still maintain whatever game or concert you're watching. That seems to be the new, general trend when it comes to these new builds that we see all over the nation," Isley reasoned. "We think this is actually getting us up to a place where it's certainly going to be unique in North Carolina, but it's also a tried and true new amenity that these new arenas are making right now."

Located in sections 317, 318, and 319, ticketing for the area has the potential to be programmed differently as the upcoming season progresses, but per Fork, the intent is for any fan in the building to be able to access the new feature while at a Canes game.

The new marketplace, which will also be located on the 300-level, is set to add better and more efficient food and beverage options. As a season-long project, the entire 300-level concourse will be fully refreshed.

renderings_0001_LenovoLegendClub
renderings_0002_Signature Buker Suite
renderings_0000_Corner Signature Buker Suite
renderings_0003_300 Level Rendering 4
renderings_0005_300 Level Rendering 1
renderings_0004_300 Level Rendering 3
renderings_0006_300 Level Rendering 2


As for the ice-level bunker suits, four of the six have already been sold. Described as "the new standard for premium hospitality at Lenovo Center", the offering combines the luxury of a traditional premium suite with seats a few rows off the glass.

The Lenovo Legend Club, called "a luxurious space below the South stands that will feature the arena’s most premium food and beverage offerings in a plush entertainment setting", will include all-you-can-eat food stations and a full-service bar as part of its access. The Club will be exclusive to fans with seats in the first and second rows off the ice, as well as rows C through E in sections 101, 128, 127, 126, 125 and 122 on the South end, as well as bunker suite ticket holders.

Take a look inside the arena as the upgrades are underway

As those items continue to be worked toward, Phase II of the project is currently in the design phase. Set to take place largely over the next two summers, the initial ideology is for it to include added and reconfigured seating in the lower bowl, refreshes to existing suites, changes to the 100- and 200-level concourses, new food and beverage options, entrances, escalators in new areas for efficiency, and back-of-house operational changes.

The trio of Isley, Corrigan, and Fork, also hope to have a refreshed exterior to the Lenovo Center as a part of Phase II.

The arena development project, which involves the growth of the area surrounding the Lenovo Center, is on time to begin in early 2026. Plans for the first phase of that project include a 4,300 seat indoor music venue, more than 100,000 square feet of entertainment and lifestyle retail, 150,000 square feet of office space, a 150-key hotel, and more than 200 apartments.

