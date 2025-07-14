Raleigh-Born Tyler Weiss Signs With Chicago (AHL)

Forward scored 22 goals last season with the South Carolina Stingrays

7.8.25 Weiss

© South Carolina Stingrays

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - As the Carolina Hurricanes continue shaping up their roster for the 2025-26 season, so do their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.

Eyeing a return appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs next spring, the team's latest signing is a special one, once again reflecting the sport's growth in North Carolina. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've signed forward Tyler Weiss, who was born right here in Raleigh.

A former Jr. Hurricane, the 25-year-old is set to enter his third pro season. Skating in the ECHL his first two years, he totaled 95 points in 119 games with the Newfoundland Growlers and, more recently, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Citing the Canes' 2006 Stanley Cup victory as one of his motivations for playing the sport, Weiss will vie to make his AHL debut this fall.

Other players signed to AHL contracts by the Chicago Wolves this offseason include:

  • Deni Goure (F)
  • Evan Vierling (F)
  • Blake Biondi (F)
  • Yanick Turcotte (F)

The following players skated in at least one game with the Chicago Wolves last season and are under contract with the Canes again for the 2025-26 season:

  • Dominik Badinka (D)
  • Domenick Fensore (D)
  • Aleksi Heimosalmi (D)
  • Juha Jaaska (F)
  • Tyson Jost (F)
  • Ruslan Khazheyev (G)
  • Charles-Alexis Legault (D)
  • Bryce Montgomery (D)
  • Bradly Nadeau (F)
  • Joel Nystrom (D)
  • Justin Robidas (F)
  • Josiah Slavin (F)
  • Gleb Trikozov (F)
  • Felix Unger Sorum (F)

News Feed

Canes' Early Summer Swings Draw Rave Reviews

Canes Sign Gunler, Bayreuther To One-Year Deals

Poirier Set To Take Advantage Of CHL To NCAA Path

Ehlers To Bring A Layer Of Creativity, Speed To Canes

Final Thoughts From 2025 Prospects Development Camp

Canes Agree To Terms With Nikolaj Ehlers On Six-Year Contract

Canes Bolster Blue Line With Big Addition Of Miller

Canes Sign Tyson Jost To One-Year Contract

Canes Sign Cayden Primeau To One-Year Deal

Canes Acquire K'Andre Miller From New York

Canes Sign Mike Reilly To One-Year Contract

Canes Sign Amir Miftakhov To One-Year Contract

Canes Agree To Terms With Stankoven On Eight-Year Contract Extension

Canes Acquire Cayden Primeau From Montreal

Canes Issue Qualifying Offers To Five

Canes Announce 2025 Prospects Development Camp Roster

Canes Transition From The Draft To An Important Week Ahead

What They're Saying About The Canes' 2025 Draft Picks