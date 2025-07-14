Raleigh-Born Tyler Weiss Signs With Chicago (AHL)

RALEIGH, N.C. - As the Carolina Hurricanes continue shaping up their roster for the 2025-26 season, so do their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.

Eyeing a return appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs next spring, the team's latest signing is a special one, once again reflecting the sport's growth in North Carolina. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've signed forward Tyler Weiss, who was born right here in Raleigh.

A former Jr. Hurricane, the 25-year-old is set to enter his third pro season. Skating in the ECHL his first two years, he totaled 95 points in 119 games with the Newfoundland Growlers and, more recently, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Citing the Canes' 2006 Stanley Cup victory as one of his motivations for playing the sport, Weiss will vie to make his AHL debut this fall.

Other players signed to AHL contracts by the Chicago Wolves this offseason include:

Deni Goure (F)

Evan Vierling (F)

Blake Biondi (F)

Yanick Turcotte (F)

The following players skated in at least one game with the Chicago Wolves last season and are under contract with the Canes again for the 2025-26 season: