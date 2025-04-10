Preview: April 10 at Washington

Canes seek to snap skid in our nation's capital

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
WASHINGTON, D.C. - After knocking off the division leaders at Lenovo Center eight days ago, the Carolina Hurricanes will seek a second straight win over the Washington Capitals as the two clubs square off in D.C.

-

When: Thursday, April 10

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -120

-

Canes Record: 46-27-4 (96 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, April 8

-

Capitals Record: 49-19-9 (107 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Capitals Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday, April 6

Last Game...

  • Carolina's road woes continued in a 3-0 shutout loss to the Sabres in Buffalo on Tuesday.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves on 18 shots as the Canes were blanked for the sixth time this season.

Previous Meetings vs. WSH

  • April 2: Jackson Blake's first multi-goal game helped the Canes to a dominant 5-1 victory at home.
  • December 20: The Canes "didn't put together a full 60" and lost 3-1 in D.C.
  • November 3: Dmitry Orlov scored twice in a 4-2 win for the Canes at Lenovo Center.

Home Ice On The Horizon...

  • After New Jersey was confirmed to be Carolina's opponent in Round 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs last night, the Canes now need just one more point to ensure they get home ice advantage in that battle.
  • The Hurricanes have held home ice in the first round of each postseason run since 2021 and boast the second-most series wins (8) since 2019.

In Net...

  • Frederik Andersen (13-6-0 | 2.11 GAA | .914 SV%) is expected to get the nod in net tonight after Pyotr Kochetkov (26-15-3 | 2.58 GAA | .898 SV%) started Tuesday's game in Buffalo.
  • Andersen had his seven-game winning streak snapped in his last appearance on Sunday, but enters tonight's tilt having allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his last nine outings, including a 21-save effort in Carolina's win the Capitals last week.

On The Other Side...

  • It's been a big week in Washington as the Caps captured the Metro Division title and, of course, a legendary player achieved a historic record...
  • Alexander Ovechkin's "Gr8 Chase" finally concluded over the weekend as he scored his 895th career goal against the Islanders on Sunday, officially passing Wayne Gretzky's long-standing record for career regular-season goals. The chase finished with a flourish as Ovechkin found twine in five straight games, scoring six times in that span, to ultimately usurp The Great One.
  • Ovechkin's linemate, Dylan Strome, has also been hot lately, with points in his last five outings (2G, 6A). The 2015 third-overall selection is enjoying a career year with a team-leading 76 points in 77 games during his third season in Washington.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi missed Tuesday's tilt after sustaining an injury in Boston on April 5 and will be out for "at least a week," according to Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour, though he noted that the Finnish forward's injury is "nothing too serious."
  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum." Carrier resumed skating with the team during the first week of April.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice in Raleigh on Friday before returning to action at Lenovo Center against the Rangers on Saturday.
  • Next Game: Saturday, April 12 vs. NY Rangers | 3:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

