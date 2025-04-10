Preview: April 10 at Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - After knocking off the division leaders at Lenovo Center eight days ago, the Carolina Hurricanes will seek a second straight win over the Washington Capitals as the two clubs square off in D.C.

-

When: Thursday, April 10

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -120

-

Canes Record: 46-27-4 (96 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, April 8

-

Capitals Record: 49-19-9 (107 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Capitals Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday, April 6