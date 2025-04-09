Staal Nominated For Masterton And King Clancy Trophies

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) today announced that it has nominated forward Jordan Staal for the 2024-25 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. Additionally, the Carolina Hurricanes announced that the Hurricanes’ captain has been nominated for the 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is awarded annually by the PHWA to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey. A player from each NHL team is nominated by the local chapter of the PHWA.

Staal, 36, who was one of the league’s finalists for the Masterton Trophy in 2017-18, has registered 12-21-33 with a +13 plus/minus rating in 72 games with the Hurricanes this season. He ranks tied for fourth on the club in game-winning goals (three) and tied for sixth in assists. The 6’4”, 220-pound forward was named the NHL’s second star of the week from Jan. 6-12 after notching 5-2-7 in four games, including his fourth career hat trick, and second as a Hurricane, on Jan. 9 against Toronto.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario native has registered 460 points (177g, 283a) in 894 career games with the Hurricanes, ranking fourth in franchise history in games played and sixth in points and assists. He has recorded 708 points (297g, 411a) in 1,325 career NHL games with Carolina and Pittsburgh. Staal has served as the Hurricanes’ captain since Sept. 29, 2019, following his previous stint as co-captain alongside Justin Faulk during the 2017-18 season. He has been either a captain or an alternate captain in 17 of his 19 seasons in the NHL. The forward won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2008-09, earning nine points (4g, 5a) in 24 games during their championship run. He has tallied 70 points (36g, 34a) in 147 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Hurricanes and Penguins. Taken second overall by Pittsburgh in the 2006 NHL Draft, Staal was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Penguins in exchange for Brandon Sutter, Brian Dumoulin and a first-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft (Derrick Pouliot) on June 22, 2012.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is presented to the player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." Nominees are selected by their respective NHL teams, and the winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives.

Jordan's commitment to philanthropy shines through the creation of the Staal Family Foundation, which he co-founded with his brothers, their spouses and family. This organization's mission is driven by the Staal family's core values of teamwork, compassion, generosity, and accountability—values that Jordan lives by every day. The Foundation provides a unique and invaluable experience for children battling cancer and their families by offering them the opportunity to attend Hurricanes home games in a luxury suite, a space that becomes a sanctuary for families during their difficult journeys.

Other organizations Staal has supported this season include: Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, Ronald McDonald Charities, Camp Quality Northwestern Ontario, Canadian Cancer Society and Raising The Barr Foundation.