Lil Wayne Rocks Canes Jersey At Dreamville

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are heading back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and everybody's celebrating - even Lil Wayne.

Headlining Saturday night's slate at the annual Dreamville Festival in Raleigh last weekend, the five-time Grammy Award-winner sported a custom Canes sweater on stage, complete with his name and No. 25 on the back.

The New Orleans native was making the rounds in the Triangle over the weekend, also appearing alongside new UNC Football Head Coach Bill Belichick in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

It's the second Canes-related celebrity sighting in Raleighwood from the past few weeks after Bill Murray received a Hurricanes jersey during his visit to Lenovo Center for the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament.