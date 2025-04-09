Recap: Canes Shut Out By Sabres

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on if tonight's game felt similar to the two previous losses and his summary of the contest...

"They're looking a little similar. Not, like, terrible, but you've got to score some goals, obviously. That's been the deal here. We gave up too much early, quality-wise. It wasn't a ton, but it was quality and you can't do that to a team like that. They've got some real snipers and you saw it, they put it in the net. Then you get behind and we're chasing it a little bit, trying to do too much and that's what happens when you're not scoring, you start pressing a little bit and that's clearly what's happening."

Jordan Staal suggesting that his team gave up too many good looks tonight...

"I don't know about the shots, or what the Grade-As were at, but we gave them probably one too many Grade As. Breakaways, two-on-ones, easy ones. They're a talented team. They have a lot of skill, and then you're chasing the game. (James Reimer) is playing well, but when you're chasing the game and giving them freebies, it's hard to win in this league."

Rod Brind'Amour offering what the team needs to do to find some offense and what he's seen from his group the last little bit...

"We've got to get more people at the net. That's the old adage. We did have a few that were real good opportunities. Give (James Reimer) credit, he made some big saves. But we've got another, that's for sure. It's obvious. We've taken a little breather here since we've got in [to the playoffs], you can feel it. I don't want to say it's kind of expected, but we've got to snap out of it here quick."

Rod Brind'Amour when asked about Pyotr Kochetkov's performance...

"He battled. The second one shouldn't go in. There's not much that guy could do except put it there, so that was tough. It was a good play by them, but we've got to have that at that point, probably. But we can't put it on him. We didn't score any goals, so it's irrelevant."

Jordan Staal on how the team can't have a performance like that again moving forward and what they have to do before the regular season's conclusion in nine days...

"We're just a little bit off of our game when it looks like that. Guys know where we're at and what we've got to accomplish here in the near future. Obviously, if we roll into the playoffs with that kind of game, it's not going to look pretty. We have to build our game, build our identity and that'll have us feeling good going into the playoffs."

Rod Brind'Amour looking at the big picture...

"We're still in good shape. We've got to get a little better. We've got to get a little more from our guys if we want to win. Obviously, you want to do that heading into the playoffs. We want to feel good about our game. It's a new day come tomorrow. I don't want to get too down on the group. We still played a decent game, we just have to find a goal here or there."