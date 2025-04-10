Canes To Face Devils In Round 1 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Stanley Cup Playoffs won't begin until April 19 at the earliest, but the Carolina Hurricanes already know their foe for Round 1.

Although not yet set in order, the Canes and New Jersey Devils are set to battle as the second and third seeds from the Metropolitan Division. Carolina can lock up the second seed and home ice advantage for the series on Thursday night when they take on the Washington Capitals.

The two teams split their four-game regular season series 2-2, with Carolina outscoring New Jersey 13-12.

Going head-to-head in the playoffs for the sixth time, Carolina and New Jersey most recently met in the postseason during the spring of 2023, when the Canes earned a second-round victory in five games.