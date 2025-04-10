Canes To Face Devils In Round 1 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Schedule to be released at a later date

4.2.25 Playoff Matchup
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Stanley Cup Playoffs won't begin until April 19 at the earliest, but the Carolina Hurricanes already know their foe for Round 1.

Although not yet set in order, the Canes and New Jersey Devils are set to battle as the second and third seeds from the Metropolitan Division. Carolina can lock up the second seed and home ice advantage for the series on Thursday night when they take on the Washington Capitals.

The two teams split their four-game regular season series 2-2, with Carolina outscoring New Jersey 13-12.

Going head-to-head in the playoffs for the sixth time, Carolina and New Jersey most recently met in the postseason during the spring of 2023, when the Canes earned a second-round victory in five games.

NJD@CAR, Gm5: Fast deflects PPG to win Game 5 in OT

2024-25 Regular Season Meetings...

  • October 15: Jackson Blake bagged his first NHL goal in the third period to help the Canes notch their first win of the season, 4-2 over New Jersey at Lenovo Center.
  • November 21: Carolina was "flat" during its second game in as many nights and came up short in a 4-2 loss to the Devils in Newark.
  • December 27: Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 out of 31 shots faced for New Jersey, giving his team a 4-2 victory at Prudential Center.
  • December 28: The Canes scored five times in the final 21:30 to pull past the Devils, 5-2.

Previous Playoff Series Meetings...

  • The Canes lost to the Devils in six games in the 2001 Conference Quarterfinals.
  • The Canes defeated the Devils in six games in the 2002 Conference Quarterfinals.
  • The Canes defeated the Devils in five games in the 2006 Conference Semifinals.
  • The Canes defeated the Devils in seven games in the 2009 Conference Quarterfinals.
  • The Canes defeated the Devils in five games in the 2023 Second Round.

25th Moments: Shock at the Rock

Living Loud At Lenovo...

Round 1 tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 10 at 12 p.m. E.T.

To be the first to know when playoff tickets drop, text "TICKETS25” to (919) 705-0896.

A full schedule with exact dates and times will be released by the NHL closer to the end of the league's regular season.

News Feed

Staal Nominated For Masterton And King Clancy Trophies

Recap: Canes Shut Out By Sabres

Injury Report: Kotkaniemi Out 'At Least A Week'

Projected Lineup: April 8 at Buffalo

Preview: April 8 at Buffalo

Lil Wayne Rocks Canes Jersey At Dreamville

Canes Reassign Nystrom To Chicago

Canes Assign Robidas To Chicago

Recap: Canes 'Couldn't Get Going' In Boston

Projected Lineup: April 5 at Boston

Preview: April 5 at Boston

Recap: Red Wings Spoil Robidas' Debut

Projected Lineup: April 4 at Detroit

Preview: April 4 at Detroit

Canes Recall Robidas From Chicago

Chicago Wolves Clinch Playoff Berth

Canes Clinch Seventh Consecutive Playoff Berth

Recap: Canes Crush Caps, Clinch Playoff Berth