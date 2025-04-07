Canes Reassign Nystrom To Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes reassigned defenseman Joel Nyström from Färjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Monday.

Nystrom, 22, was signed to a two-year, entry-level contract on May 7, 2024. The native of Karlstad, Sweden, has played five seasons in the SHL, amassing 25 goals and 61 assists for 86 points in 221 games.

"The style of game that he plays is incredibly suited for how we want to play. (Farjestad) get up in the play with strong offensive gaps, he's able to defend well in the neutral zone. Despite being a little shorter, it doesn't seem to impact him at all," Canes Associate General Manager Darren Yorke said of Nystrom in a prospect report last season. "He's able to seal along the boards and get it going offensively. The quickness that he sees the ice with and his ability to get it to the forwards' sticks has really been impressive. He's on the verge of looking like a true NHL defenseman right now."

Selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round, 219th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft, Nystrom won an SHL Championship with Färjestad BK in 2022.