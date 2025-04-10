Projected Lineup: April 10 at Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to have Frederik Andersen between the pipes on Thursday as they take on the Washington Capitals.

Andersen will be looking to get back in the win column after taking his first loss in over a month on Saturday in Boston. With a 7-2 record in his last nine appearances, the veteran backstop has allowed just 17 goals during the stretch.

In front of Andersen, the Canes are expected to have the same 18 skaters as last Tuesday's game in Buffalo. Jesperi Kotkaniemi (undisclosed injury) remains out, and Scott Morrow will likely serve as the healthy extra.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Roslovic - Svechnikov

Martinook - Staal - Stankoven

Jost - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple Of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Undisclosed | No Timetable As Of Apr. 8)

Scratches

Scott Morrow

PP1: Aho, Blake, Hall, and Jarvis with Gostisbehere

PP2: Jost, Roslovic, Stankoven and Svechnikov with Burns