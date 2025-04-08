Projected Lineup: April 8 at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Carolina Hurricanes will have two key forwards back in their lineup on Tuesday when they take on the Buffalo Sabres.

Jordan Staal, who missed four games due to a lower-body injury, and Andrei Svechnikov, who has missed the team's last two outings, both took part in morning skate at KeyBank Center, and following, Rod Brind'Amour confirmed both will play. The head coach had stated within the last week that both could have played in games, if needed, but the team decided that it was best to be cautious.

On the other side of the coin, Jesperi Kotkaniemi (undisclosed injury) will be out for "at least a week" after tweaking something on Saturday night in Boston.

Lastly, in net for the Canes tonight, Pyotr Kochetkov will try to get back to the game that's allowed him to earn 26 wins already this season. The 25-year-old has dropped three of his last four appearances, after winning five in a row from Feb. 27 to Mar. 15.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Roslovic - Stankoven

Martinook - Staal - Svechnikov

Jost - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple Of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Undisclosed | No Timetable As Of Apr. 8)

Scratches

Scott Morrow

PP1: Aho, Blake, Hall, and Jarvis with Gostisbehere

PP2: Jost, Roslovic, Stankoven and Svechnikov with Burns