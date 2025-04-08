Injury Report: Kotkaniemi Out 'At Least A Week'

Forward sustained undisclosed injury in Boston on Saturday

KK_4-8_bug

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
@Canes Hurricanes.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The good news: Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov are back in the lineup for the Carolina Hurricanes as they take on the Buffalo Sabres this evening.

The less-fun news: Jesperi Kotkaniemi is set to miss the next handful of games, recovering from an injury sustained in Saturday's loss to the Boston Bruins. The Finnish forward skated 7:42 before "tweaking something" and did not appear in the third period of that contest.

"He's out, probably, for at least a week," said Canes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour, before adding that Kotkaniemi's knock is "nothing too serious."

Kotkaniemi's absence creates a hole in the middle of the lineup. The 24-year-old has been Carolina's top faceoff performer since March 2, winning 58.3% of his draws, and his season-long 51.9% win rate is on pace to set a new single-season career high.

In addition to Sebastian Aho, whose 57.5% win rate slots in just behind Kotkaniemi since March 2, Staal will be expected help shoulder the load in the dot in his return from a four-game absence. Leading the Canes with 577 draws taken in the defensive zone this season - nearly 300 more than the next-highest skater - the Canes' Captain has been his coach's go-to guy in high-leverage faceoff situations and paces the team with 681 total wins in the circle.

Jack Roslovic, who has spent time on both the wing and down the middle this season, has temporarily moved back to center, and last month's trade deadline acquisition, Mark Jankowski, rounds out the cast in the dot.

News Feed

Projected Lineup: April 8 at Buffalo

Preview: April 8 at Buffalo

Lil Wayne Rocks Canes Jersey At Dreamville

Canes Reassign Nystrom To Chicago

Canes Assign Robidas To Chicago

Recap: Canes 'Couldn't Get Going' In Boston

Projected Lineup: April 5 at Boston

Preview: April 5 at Boston

Recap: Red Wings Spoil Robidas' Debut

Projected Lineup: April 4 at Detroit

Preview: April 4 at Detroit

Canes Recall Robidas From Chicago

Chicago Wolves Clinch Playoff Berth

Canes Clinch Seventh Consecutive Playoff Berth

Recap: Canes Crush Caps, Clinch Playoff Berth

Projected Lineup: April 2 vs. Washington

Preview: April 2 vs. Washington

After The Storm: Canes 'Find A Way' In Sunday's Wild Win