Gostisbehere, Walker Building Chemistry On The Blue Line

Perhaps in a sign of things to come, the two have opened camp on a defense pairing and are quickly finding their way together.

"It’s great, he’s a righty, I’m a lefty, I feel like we’re kind of the same player in that sense - we’re pretty offensive and we can skate pretty well,” Gostisbehere continued. “I think Walks is a heck of a player, it’ll be a pleasure to play with him and I think we’ll use each other very wisely.

“We’ve been paired up together these first couple of days, so just working through it, having that trust together and just buying into the game plan is going to really help us be successful,” echoed Walker. “I think bringing in Shayne and I - they just want us to play our games. They don’t want us to change our identity, just be the players we can be out there, stick to our strong assets and buy into the game plan and I think we’ll be successful.”

Transitioning to a new team, new systems and a new way of life away from the rink takes time and likely isn’t a linear progression. But through the early portion of life in Raleigh, Walker is taking everything in stride and putting his best foot forward on the ice.

“I think all the things we’re working on right now fit my style of play,” said Walker. “Rod’s been talking about fast transitioning, putting the stress on them and taking it off us, and that’s been something I’ve been trying to put into my game throughout my career. I think I’ll just fit into the system really well, so it’s been really good so far.”