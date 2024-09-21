Gostisbehere, Walker Building Chemistry On The Blue Line

The duo hit the ice for training camp this week after signing with the Canes as free agents in July

By Peter Dewar
RALEIGH, N.C. - As 46 players hit the ice for training camp as members of the Carolina Hurricanes this week, just over a quarter of the group was doing so for the first time.

Two of those new faces, Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Walker, are expected to play key roles on the Canes' new-look blue line this season. The duo each signed as free agents on July 1, helping to shore up a defense corps following the departures of Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei.

And while there's still plenty to which they’ll have to adjust, some familiarity with one another has eased the transition through the first few days of camp.

“We were lucky enough that, since I played in Philly and (Walker) played in Philly, we had some mutual friends and we actually met at a wedding this summer," said Gostisbehere.

Perhaps in a sign of things to come, the two have opened camp on a defense pairing and are quickly finding their way together.

"It’s great, he’s a righty, I’m a lefty, I feel like we’re kind of the same player in that sense - we’re pretty offensive and we can skate pretty well,” Gostisbehere continued. “I think Walks is a heck of a player, it’ll be a pleasure to play with him and I think we’ll use each other very wisely.

“We’ve been paired up together these first couple of days, so just working through it, having that trust together and just buying into the game plan is going to really help us be successful,” echoed Walker. “I think bringing in Shayne and I - they just want us to play our games. They don’t want us to change our identity, just be the players we can be out there, stick to our strong assets and buy into the game plan and I think we’ll be successful.”

Transitioning to a new team, new systems and a new way of life away from the rink takes time and likely isn’t a linear progression. But through the early portion of life in Raleigh, Walker is taking everything in stride and putting his best foot forward on the ice.

“I think all the things we’re working on right now fit my style of play,” said Walker. “Rod’s been talking about fast transitioning, putting the stress on them and taking it off us, and that’s been something I’ve been trying to put into my game throughout my career. I think I’ll just fit into the system really well, so it’s been really good so far.”

The 2024-25 season is slated to be Gostisbehere’s second stint in Raleigh after appearing in 23 regular-season games and 15 playoff contests during the latter portion of the 2022-23 campaign.

With the benefit of that prior experience, Gostisbehere is already looking forward to dialing in the details for the regular season.

“It’s pretty nice coming into a training camp that doesn’t feel totally new,” he said. “The way the camp goes obviously is a little new for me, but I think the hard part’s out of the way with all the testing and whatnot, and now we can really focus on getting our systems tied down.”

Following his cameo in Carolina two seasons ago, the Pembroke Pines, Fla. native enjoyed his second-most productive campaign with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023-24, potting 56 points (10g, 46a) to rank fourth in team scoring.

Now entering his 11th NHL season and coming off the fourth in which he has posted at least 45 points, Gostisbehere is relishing the opportunity to compete with a contender.

“At this point in my career, I’m getting a little older and I want to be in the playoffs as much as I can,” he said after putting pen to paper with the Canes in July. “It’s helped a lot in the sense that, obviously this team is so good and I have a little familiarity with it being with them for two months two years ago, so just really excited to be back.”

Walker, meanwhile, joins the Hurricanes ahead of his eighth year in the NHL. The former captain of Bowling Green (NCAA) earned his way to the Los Angeles Kings as an undrafted free agent, debuting in 2018 ahead of a five-year run in Southern California.

Two trades in 2023-24 – first to Philadelphia before the start of the season, then to Colorado as a top target at the trade deadline - earned Walker more attention as a two-way standout, setting the stage for his first foray into free agency.

After inking a deal with the Canes, the 29-year-old could hardly hide his excitement to join the team he deemed “really, really tough to play against.”

“I think the style of play is really going to fit what I can bring to a team - aggressive, fast, D are always up in the play,” he offered upon signing in July. “I think that’s something I have in my game, so when the opportunity arose, I thought it was a great one for me. What a place to come play, and the team’s so competitive. I’m really looking forward to not playing against all those guys anymore. I think it’s gonna be a great fit and I’m really excited.”

With the offseason in the rearview, the newest Canes are already feeling the buzz in the City of Oaks.

“(The most exciting thing is) just seeing what they’ve built over the last few years or so. They’ve had so much success, obviously it hasn’t turned out the best it could in the end, but you can see it’s right there,” said Gostisbehere.

“Just to be a part of it and engulf yourself not only in the team, but in the community of Raleigh, seeing how excited people are for our team the organization, it’s pretty special.”

