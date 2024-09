Prospect Showcase

Up-and-coming talent participating in the tournament in Tennessee will all be on the ice together on Thursday before hitting the friendly skies.

At Ford Ice Center Bellevue from Friday to Monday, they'll play three games in four days against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, and Nashville Predators.

Friday, September 13 vs. Tampa Bay - 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 14 vs. Florida - 3 p.m. ET

Monday, September 16 vs. Nashville - 2 p.m. ET

All games can be streamed live on Hurricanes.com.