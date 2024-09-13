Perets To Continue 'Thinking Outside The Box' In Second Pro Season

BELLEVUE, Tenn. - 12 minutes and 46 seconds.

Certainly not an eternity, but enough to make an impression, right?

For Yaniv Perets, that's how long he got to experience game action between the pipes of an NHL net.

Mere months after signing with the Carolina Hurricanes as an undrafted free agent, the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec-born goaltender was called upon for his welcome-to-the-league moment, entering in relief against the Los Angeles Kings on January 15.

It was a forgettable performance overall for the home team in Raleigh, but for Perets, it was a taste of something he's working toward getting more of.

"Obviously, it was a dream come true," Perets reflected this week. "I don't think I was really expecting to get in there. The game was pretty close but then in the third period, they scored a couple. You hear your name get called and you're pretty excited."