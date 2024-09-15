Prospect Q&A: Jackson Blake

Who are his dream linemates? Does he believe in aliens?

9.12.24 Blake Q&A
By Walt Ruff
By Walt Ruff

BELLEVUE, Tenn. - After two games in two days to start the 2024 Prospects Showcase presented by Invisalign, the young talent gets a day off before closing out their schedule on Monday against Nashville.

The break allowed us time to sit down with forward Jackson Blake, who is one of the organization's brightest up-and-coming pieces.

Here's what he had to say on a variety of topics.

You spent most of this summer here training in Raleigh. Why?

"Me, Nads (Bradly Nadeau), Scotty (Morrow), Seels (Ronan Seeley) and a couple of guys decided to come train with Billy and get on the ice with Harry (Peter Harrold).

We thought that it was best for us to come in July and work together as a group."

Outside of hockey, did you do anything memorable these past few months?

"Nads and I played a lot of golf. He got into pickleball too, I had already been into it. We played a couple of times.

Other than that, we were just chillin'."

How is the golf game?

"It's gotten good. Really good. We play Pine Hollow a lot.

My handicap is probably like a three right now."

Where would you like it to be?

"Scratch.

Maybe next summer we'll get there."

At Development Camp we'd talked about how you'd put on almost 10 pounds of muscle this summer. Did you continue to put more on and how do you feel about where you are physically?

"I did continue to try and put more on. I wanted to stay where I was at around 180 pounds.

I've never been too worried about weight. I think it's all about where you feel good at, and I've found that I feel good where I'm at now."

This weekend is just the start of things and there's an eternity until Opening Night. What's your mindset in the leadup to your first pro season?

"Just be present. Every day is a good opportunity.

Any time you're with these guys, whether it be at this rookie tournament, preseason, or wherever, it's a good opportunity. I've really been looking forward to this event and I know that no matter what happens here it's going to be a positive."

If you could play on a line with any NHL player, past or present, who would it be?

"I'd probably go with McDavid and Jarvy (Seth Jarvis).

Jarvy likes to muck it up and McDavid will find us, wherever we're at."

No love for your dad?

(Blake laughs)

"I can't. I gotta be cool about it."

(Blake laughs again)

"He'd be my honorable mention."

If you could go pro in any other sport, what would it be?

"Probably basketball. Maybe I'd pick golf but I think it would just be a little too stressful for me. I wouldn't be very good with that.

I think it would be awesome if you could be like a Steph Curry-type player. Obviously, there's only one of him, but just to be that caliber of player would be pretty cool."

Outside of hockey, are there any other pro sports teams that you really cheer for?

"The Minnesota Vikings.

It's tough to cheer for them sometimes, but I love my Vikings. Growing up in Minnesota I rooted for all Minnesota sports.

I try to lock in for all games but it can be tough this time of year. Justin Jefferson is my guy."

If you were asked to throw out the first pitch for any Major League Baseball team, who would it be?

"Scenery-wise, you'd have to say the Yankees.

Historically they're one of the best franchises in all of sports, so that would be cool."

What's your favorite cheat meal?

"Probably Chick-Fil-A. I love Chick-Fil-A.

Saturday night after games my buddies and I would DoorDash it from the rink and we would meet our DoorDash driver at home."

How many alarms do you set each morning?

"Three.

Right now I'm rooming by myself, so I have Robi (Justin Robidas) as my fallback guy in case I don't get up."

How many pillows do you sleep with?

"I usually like to have one or two. Then maybe hug one."

What's your perfect sleeping temperature?

"I love it cold. Any time you can get cozy, you're always sleeping better.

69? Maybe around there. That might be a little chilly, but I think that's the number I'd give you."

What were your best and worst subjects in school?

"My best was probably... gym. No, I'm kidding. I actually loved geometry.

My worst was probably science. It never made sense because I always thought the two were kind of similar in ways, but I didn't like science. I couldn't figure it out."

How often would you get in trouble as a kid?

"I feel like I was a pretty good kid, but my older sister and I would fight a decent amount."

(Blake laughs)

"We're obviously good now, but there were a few times when my dad would have to break us up and my mom would be pissed."

Do you believe in aliens?

"I don't. Maybe they're out there, but until I see one, I don't believe."

9.13.24 Blake

Blake listens in during a Development Camp practice this summer.

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

