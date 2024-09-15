Prospect Q&A: Jackson Blake

If you were asked to throw out the first pitch for any Major League Baseball team, who would it be?
"Scenery-wise, you'd have to say the Yankees.
Historically they're one of the best franchises in all of sports, so that would be cool."
What's your favorite cheat meal?
"Probably Chick-Fil-A. I love Chick-Fil-A.
Saturday night after games my buddies and I would DoorDash it from the rink and we would meet our DoorDash driver at home."
How many alarms do you set each morning?
"Three.
Right now I'm rooming by myself, so I have Robi (Justin Robidas) as my fallback guy in case I don't get up."
How many pillows do you sleep with?
"I usually like to have one or two. Then maybe hug one."
What's your perfect sleeping temperature?
"I love it cold. Any time you can get cozy, you're always sleeping better.
69? Maybe around there. That might be a little chilly, but I think that's the number I'd give you."