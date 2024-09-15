Prospect Q&A: Jackson Blake

You spent most of this summer here training in Raleigh. Why?

"Me, Nads (Bradly Nadeau), Scotty (Morrow), Seels (Ronan Seeley) and a couple of guys decided to come train with Billy and get on the ice with Harry (Peter Harrold).

We thought that it was best for us to come in July and work together as a group."

Outside of hockey, did you do anything memorable these past few months?

"Nads and I played a lot of golf. He got into pickleball too, I had already been into it. We played a couple of times.

Other than that, we were just chillin'."

How is the golf game?

"It's gotten good. Really good. We play Pine Hollow a lot.

My handicap is probably like a three right now."

Where would you like it to be?

"Scratch.

Maybe next summer we'll get there."