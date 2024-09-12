Lenovo and Carolina Hurricanes Agree To Multi-Year Arena Naming Rights Agreement

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brian Fork, Chief Executive Officer of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC, today announced that the Centennial Authority has approved an arena naming rights agreement between Lenovo and the Carolina Hurricanes to rename the team’s home arena “Lenovo Center” beginning in September. The agreement will run for 10 years, through the 2033-34 National Hockey League season.

“Lenovo has been a valued partner of ours for many years,” said Fork. “We’re thrilled to elevate that partnership now by renaming the arena Lenovo Center. Lenovo has both strong local ties and a worldwide footprint, and we’re proud to have the Hurricanes’ name associated with a true leader in global technology. As we transition to this new era, we are grateful for our longtime naming rights collaborator, PNC, who will continue to be a major partner of our organization.”

“This is an exciting day for Raleigh, Wake County, and the whole state of North Carolina,” said Philip Isley, Chairman of the Centennial Authority. "This partnership is about more than just re-naming the arena. Lenovo will play a vital role integrating technology into our upcoming arena renovations and enhancements. Lenovo has deep roots in North Carolina, and we’re thrilled that they are strengthening those roots with this naming rights agreement."

“Lenovo has called North Carolina our home for nearly two decades. Like the Hurricanes, we take great pride in being a part of the Triangle community and we’re excited to expand our partnership with a world-class sports organization,” said Ryan McCurdy, Senior Vice President and President, Lenovo North America. “The arena is one of the most recognizable venues in the state and the newly named Lenovo Center will continue to be the premier destination for people to enjoy sporting events, concerts, and more.”

Lenovo is a Fortune Global 500 technology company with deep ties to North Carolina since 2005. One of the company’s two global headquarters is located in Morrisville, North Carolina. Lenovo is one of the largest employers in the Triangle region, with an estimated $1.5 billion economic and fiscal impact in North Carolina each year. Lenovo also supports the local community through philanthropic giving, employee volunteering, and community engagement initiatives.

Lenovo has been a partner of the Carolina Hurricanes since 2010 and has previously been the team’s helmet decal sponsor. As part of the expanded partnership, Lenovo will be the official technology partner of the Hurricanes and the organization will implement Lenovo technology throughout the arena and in its operations to enhance the fan experience.

PNC Arena originally opened as the Raleigh Entertainment and Sports Arena in 1999. The building became the RBC Center in 2002 and was renamed PNC Arena after PNC Bank’s acquisition of RBC in 2012. Home to the Carolina Hurricanes and NC State University men’s basketball program, the arena also hosts an average of 1.5 million guests and 150 events each year, including major concerts, comedy tours and family shows. The arena is owned by the Centennial Authority and managed by Gale Force Sports & Entertainment, a subsidiary of Hurricanes Holdings.

A press conference and the public unveiling of the signage at the Lenovo Center is scheduled to take place on September 19, 2024.

*Economic impact data from an economic impact study commissioned by Lenovo and conducted by Sanford Holshouser Economic Development Consulting, LLC and Research and Consulting Services, LLC in August 2021.

