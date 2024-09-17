Takeaways From The 2024 Prospects Showcase

The Door Is Open...

A loose penciling of a projected lineup for October 11's opening night, combined with General Manager Eric Tulsky's comments earlier this summer, provide the impression that one of the young forwards playing in this past weekend's event could have a real opportunity to play with the big boys this season.

A lot of eyes gravitated toward 2023 first round pick Bradly Nadeau, Hobey Baker Award finalist Jackson Blake, and last year's training camp darling, Felix Unger Sorum.

All three performed well at the event, showcasing (pun intended) what makes each of them successful.

Nadeau has fantastic vision and a beautiful shot, Blake can make captivating things happen when the puck is on his stick, and Unger Sorum possesses the patience of someone much more experienced than his actual age of 19.

Each will be a player to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

"Part of what we are doing at this point is making sure (our younger guys) have an opportunity to step into bigger roles. We have some young players in the NHL who are ready to grow. We have some players who are just a little bit away from the NHL who are ready to step into NHL roles. Seeing them continue to take steps forward is a big part of how we keep this going. Leaving them the opportunity is part of the job here. Ultimately, it's a balancing act. We aren't in a rebuild. We aren't turning things over completely to the kids. But we do need to leave room for them to keep growing and keep assuming newer and bigger roles." - Canes General Manager Eric Tulsky