Takeaways From The 2024 Prospects Showcase

Taking a look at which players stood out during the event in Tennessee

9.16.24 Showcase Wrap Up
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - With three games in four days in the rear-view mirror, the Carolina Hurricanes prospects had a good showing during this past weekend's event just outside of Nashville.

Going 2-1 with victories over the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers, here are some storylines that either developed or evolved heading into the team's training camp later this week.

The Door Is Open...

A loose penciling of a projected lineup for October 11's opening night, combined with General Manager Eric Tulsky's comments earlier this summer, provide the impression that one of the young forwards playing in this past weekend's event could have a real opportunity to play with the big boys this season.

A lot of eyes gravitated toward 2023 first round pick Bradly Nadeau, Hobey Baker Award finalist Jackson Blake, and last year's training camp darling, Felix Unger Sorum.

All three performed well at the event, showcasing (pun intended) what makes each of them successful.

Nadeau has fantastic vision and a beautiful shot, Blake can make captivating things happen when the puck is on his stick, and Unger Sorum possesses the patience of someone much more experienced than his actual age of 19.

Each will be a player to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

"Part of what we are doing at this point is making sure (our younger guys) have an opportunity to step into bigger roles. We have some young players in the NHL who are ready to grow. We have some players who are just a little bit away from the NHL who are ready to step into NHL roles. Seeing them continue to take steps forward is a big part of how we keep this going. Leaving them the opportunity is part of the job here. Ultimately, it's a balancing act. We aren't in a rebuild. We aren't turning things over completely to the kids. But we do need to leave room for them to keep growing and keep assuming newer and bigger roles." - Canes General Manager Eric Tulsky

Gleb!

There's always one player at this event each year who leaves with more attention than he had going into the event, and this year it's Gleb Trikozov.

The team's first pick at the 2022 draft had a hat trick in the third period on Saturday and then continued his goal-scoring on Monday.

While his skating appears raw, he does not lack confidence and will fire each time he's presented with an opportunity. The upcoming season will be his first in North America and he'll be a name for fans to keep an eye on in the years ahead.

"He knows his way around the net and has a great ability to shoot pucks. Both of those are high-end things in his game. I think he's getting used to how we want to play with and without the puck, and that's important for him because it's a much different style of play [than he's played in the past]. His size, his strength, his ability to hold onto pucks, and his ability to make plays were all things that we were able to see in these past three games." - Canes Associate General Manager Darren Yorke

Bright Future On The Blue Line

The Canes had seven signed defensemen play at the event, signaling a stockpile of depth at the position.

In terms of being the most pro-ready, the conversation starts with spring signee Scott Morrow. The 2021 second round pick is responsible defensively and looked right at home quarterbacking the prospects' first power play unit. Chipping in with an unofficial five points in three games, there's no concern regarding his ability to contribute offensively.

The most likely scenario for Ronan Seeley and Domenick Fensore is another season in Chicago (AHL) and another name that could be joining them is Charles-Alexis Legault.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 208 lbs. - with an updated and likely much larger height and weight expected to come from the onset of training camp - Legault has a pro-ready physical frame right now. With some strong puck skills as well, Legault also appears to have an interest in dropping the gloves too, something he engaged in on Saturday.

"He's very mature in his approach. He's business-like but also has a positive energy and nice qualities as a leader as well. He stands up for his teammates and he stands up for how we need to play. He's excited about getting better every day and learning how to be a professional. I was impressed with a lot of players on our team, including Charles. His maturity is something that is going to benefit us." - Chicago Wolves Head Coach Cam Abbott

