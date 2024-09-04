New Deal, Same Seth: Inside Jarvis' New Contract

RALEIGH, N.C. - Seth Jarvis claims he's a "fantastic" swimmer.
One indisputable thing is that, for the next eight years, he'll be swimming in cash.
Clad in a T-shirt that features a Photoshopped image of himself holding a large sum of money, one that he was gifted by a fan earlier this summer and is now sold by the Hurricanes, he flashed his personality as he and General Manager Eric Tulsky discussed his new eight-year, $63.2 million contract with the media at a press conference on Wednesday.
Jarvis and Tulsky got on the subject of the forward's watersport abilities after the two were asked about a video that was shared to the team's social media accounts over the weekend, one that included the 22-year-old announcing he's staying in Raleigh while arriving in-frame on a jet ski.
"Me and my five buddies were at his cabin and (the Canes) texted me saying that they needed a video [sharing the re-signing]. We just kind of brainstormed that," he laughed.
Tulsky, in his usual soft-spoken demeanor, requested, "Next time can you do me a favor and wear a life preserver?"