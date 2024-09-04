New Deal, Same Seth: Inside Jarvis' New Contract

One of the more interesting facets of the deal is a deferred payment structure which will see the Hurricanes save approximately $400,000 on the contract's AAV before paying that savings in full at its expiration. A traditional eight-year, $63.2 million deal would come in at an AAV of $7.9 million per year, but Jarvis' unique agreement will cost the Canes just $7.5 million through 2032. This kind of structure allows Jarvis to get the cumulative payday he's after while enabling the Hurricanes to maintain flexibility in a tight salary cap environment.

"Interest rates got high, so (deferred payments) started to be a useful tool. Then we brought it up in conversation and that was a way to go where we wanted on this," said Tulsky. "The whole idea of a dollar in the future being worth less than a dollar today is how it works. When interest rates are zero, there’s no difference there. Interest rates being as high as they are made it work."

But if you're still racking your brain trying to figure out the math, you're not alone.

“They had a tough time breaking it down for me, I had no idea what it meant," said Jarvis. "Maybe like two or three weeks ago, it got brought up. My agents just kind of had to check in with the people at the PA and see how everything worked out. When it came across to me, I had no idea what it meant. I read into it and they explained it to me a little more and it started to make more sense."

The money was important, but knowing that deferring a portion of the payments would help the Canes continue to ice a championship-caliber roster was similarly key in Jarvis' decision to sign.

"It helped me, but also helped the team, and that’s what we were looking for - something to help build around not just me but the team around here to have more space to bring in other guys," he added.