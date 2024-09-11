Raleigh Sports & Entertainment District Unveils First Look At Mixed-Use Development

RALEIGH, N.C. – Pacific Elm Properties and Gale Force Sports and Entertainment announced plans today for the Raleigh Sports & Entertainment District, the new $1B mixed-use development surrounding the arena that serves as home to the Carolina Hurricanes and NC State basketball. The redevelopment of the 80-acre site, located just off I-40 and adjacent to Carter-Finley Stadium, will provide new opportunities for shopping, dining and entertainment throughout the year, and will feature a unique outdoor realm for sports tailgating and programming. Tenants and outdoor spaces will be curated to serve fans of the Hurricanes and NC State alike, offering new ways to gather before sporting events while honoring the classic tailgating experiences that people have grown to love.

“Together with the Centennial Authority, we are committed to bringing new amenities to fans and creating experiences that bring more people to the arena and stadium area and encourage them to visit early, eat, and even stay over on-site. This development is the next step toward building the premier sports and entertainment district in the country and keeping the area a regional economic driver for decades to come,” said Brian Fork, chief executive officer of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC.

Phase one of the development will include more than 200,000 square feet of entertainment and lifestyle retail, 150,000 square feet of office space, a 150-key hotel and more than 500 apartments. Additional phases will expand this variety of uses over the expected 15-year development timeline. Entertainment uses will be clustered closest to the existing arena and stadium, with housing and office uses concentrated closer to Edwards Mill Road along key access points for ease of circulation.