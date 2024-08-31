Canes Sign Seth Jarvis To Eight-Year Contract

Forward ranked second on the team in goals and points in 2023-24

8.13.24 Jarvis
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. – Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Seth Jarvis to an eight-year, $63.2 million contract, $29.24 million of which comes in signing bonuses.

“Seth is a cornerstone player for our franchise,” said Tulsky. “He took another huge step last season, playing in all situations and displaying the skill and competitive drive that will make him a star in this league in the years to come.”

Jarvis, 22, ranked second among Hurricanes skaters in goals (33) and points (67) in 2023-24, establishing career highs in goals, assists (34), points, power-play goals (13), shorthanded goals (2) and game-winning goals (9). The 5’10”, 184-pound forward led Carolina in power-play goals, was tied for the team lead in shorthanded goals, was second on the team in game-winning goals and was tied for second in assists. Jarvis became just the third member of the 2020 draft class to record a 30-goal season, joining Ottawa’s Tim Stützle and Detroit’s Lucas Raymond. The Winnipeg native added nine points (5g, 4a) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games, ranking first on the team in goals, power-play points (4) and power-play goals (2).

Selected by Carolina in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft, Jarvis has totaled 146 points (64g, 82a) and is plus-44 rating in 231 career regular-season NHL games with the Hurricanes. Prior to turning professional, he scored 73 goals and added 93 assists (166 points) in 154 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Portland Winterhawks. Jarvis represented Canada in international competition at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and won silver at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

