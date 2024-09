Coach Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the group getting back to work...

"They work so hard in the offseason that it's almost like just a regular practice day. You can just start right away. It takes some time for the new guys to understand exactly what's going on, but I felt like it was a real positive [today]."

Brind'Amour on the offseason it was, watching players choose new homes in free agency, and the new pieces that the team did bring in...

"(Watching guys leave was) not good. We put a lot of pride in the people we bring in here. People know that and it's why they like our players. It's just hard. That's the nature of the business. You have a little mourning period and then you move on. You're really excited about what we were able to bring into the group. Every year starts with a really exciting kind of feel because there's an opportunity and there's a lot of expectation. I think everyone just wants to get going."

Brind'Amour on how he reflected this offseason and what he'll try to improve on...

"You do do that every offseason and you try to get better. You try to listen... I think I need to be a better listener and definitely take in a lot of different views. I know what works and when you know what works, you don't want to deviate too much from that. We definitely, obviously want to get to that next level and reach that next height. But like I told guys yesterday (at the team's start of camp meetings), I think the magic really is in the trying to get there. We definitely do that and I appreciate that with this group."