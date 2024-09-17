Canes Announce Training Camp Roster

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the roster for the team’s 2024-25 training camp, to be held at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh and Invisalign Arena in Morrisville. The team will begin on-ice workouts on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 9 a.m.

The Hurricanes’ active training camp roster consists of 25 forwards, 16 defensemen and five goaltenders, and the full roster can be viewed here. Players will skate in two groups during training camp, Teams C1 and C2, and the breakdown of those groups can be viewed here.