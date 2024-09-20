Chatfield To 'Keep Playing Like My Job Is On The Line' Despite New Contract

"At the end of the day, if you don't perform, you're not going to be an NHL player..."

9.19.24 Chatfield
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Understandably, much was made about players who departed the Carolina Hurricanes this summer.

Brady Skjei (Nashville) and Brett Pesce (New Jersey) were as responsible as it comes, leaving two sizeable voids on the blue line. However, one blueliner who could've tested unrestricted free agency but ultimately elected to stay in Raleigh before doing so is Jalen Chatfield.

Signing a three-year deal to remain with the Canes, the 28-year-old has gone from a relatively unknown player to an integral part of the team's locker room in just a few short years.

An undrafted free agent, Chatfield spent the first four years of his pro career in Vancouver before signing a one-year deal to come to Raleigh as a Group 6 free agent.

Helping the Chicago Wolves win a Calder Cup in 2022 and getting a small sample of playing time with the big club along the way, the right-handed shot won a full-time spot on the back end for the 2022-23 NHL season. Continuing to evolve his game, now he's described by his coaches as "the perfect fit" both on and off the ice.

"From when he came here to now, he's really grown. He's one of those guys who you can put in a five-on-five situation, penalty kill, last minute of the game situation. He fits our system to a tee," Canes Assistant Coach Tim Gleason offered on Thursday.

Coming off of a season in which he produced eight goals, 14 assists, and 22 points, all career-bests, Chatfield isn't necessarily looking to add to those, he's just looking to continue the upward trajectory of his game as a whole.

"I never really look specifically at improving one element, I just try and work on my game each day (in training camp) and every day during the summer. I'm trying to get 1% better every day," the defenseman countered. "I want to make sure I'm coming in here fully focused, locked in, and ready to learn. That's the biggest thing."

Known for his motor and never-quit-on-the-play mindset, Chatfield doesn't see his new contract and sense of security as a reason to slow up on either.

"It's nice, but to be honest with you, it doesn't change my attitude. I'm still going to keep playing like my job is on the line, because at the end of the day, if you don't perform, you're not going to be an NHL player," #5 shared. "I'm not the type of guy who is like 'I'm going to slack some days', no, I've got to do what got me here. I've got to get on the ice early, I've got to work with Glease, I've got to watch videos, stay focused, and keep improving. It's just what I have to do."

"I think deep down [getting a three-year contract] probably makes me a bit more comfortable and helps me be a bit more confident, but I'm not going to change the way I go about things from the way I did before," Chatfield continued.

Given that the offseason departures were also some of the longer-tenured players, the now fourth-year Hurricane also sees an opportunity for himself to step up and play a key role in the organization's culture.

"I've learned that culture is really what this organization's built on, and for us, it's what Roddy and our leadership group who have been here for many years - Jordo, Fishy, Marty, and other guys - have built," he said. "We want to have a culture of a winning attitude and that's what I play for. I play because I want to win games. When you win games, it's better. We have a great group of guys in here who we believe can do that and we have a great coaching staff leading us."

Chatfield and the Hurricanes will look to start their season on a winning note when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Lenovo Center on Friday, October 11.

