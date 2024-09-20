Chatfield To 'Keep Playing Like My Job Is On The Line' Despite New Contract

RALEIGH, N.C. - Understandably, much was made about players who departed the Carolina Hurricanes this summer.

Brady Skjei (Nashville) and Brett Pesce (New Jersey) were as responsible as it comes, leaving two sizeable voids on the blue line. However, one blueliner who could've tested unrestricted free agency but ultimately elected to stay in Raleigh before doing so is Jalen Chatfield.

Signing a three-year deal to remain with the Canes, the 28-year-old has gone from a relatively unknown player to an integral part of the team's locker room in just a few short years.

An undrafted free agent, Chatfield spent the first four years of his pro career in Vancouver before signing a one-year deal to come to Raleigh as a Group 6 free agent.

Helping the Chicago Wolves win a Calder Cup in 2022 and getting a small sample of playing time with the big club along the way, the right-handed shot won a full-time spot on the back end for the 2022-23 NHL season. Continuing to evolve his game, now he's described by his coaches as "the perfect fit" both on and off the ice.

"From when he came here to now, he's really grown. He's one of those guys who you can put in a five-on-five situation, penalty kill, last minute of the game situation. He fits our system to a tee," Canes Assistant Coach Tim Gleason offered on Thursday.