Canes Sign Ryan To One-Year Contract

Defenseman skated in four NHL games with Carolina in 2020-21

7.13.24 Ryan
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Joakim Ryan to a one-year, two-way contract. Ryan will receive $775,000 at the NHL level and $110,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level during the 2024-25 season.

“We are glad to have Joakim back in Carolina after his time here in 2020-21,” said Tulsky. “His veteran leadership and experience at the highest levels will be a great asset to our organization.”

Ryan, 31, registered 24 points (4g, 20a) in 145 NHL games with San Jose, Los Angeles and Carolina from 2017-21, most recently playing four NHL contests with the Hurricanes during the 2020-21 season. He has recorded one assist in 23 career playoff games and skated in all 20 postseason contests with the Sharks in 2019 as they advanced to the Western Conference Final. Ryan also played 144 AHL games with Worcester, San Jose and Chicago from 2015-21, earning 83 points (13g, 70a). The 5’11”, 185-pound defenseman has spent each of the last three seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Malmo IF, tallying 64 points (17g, 47a) in 156 games. Ryan posted 18 points (7g, 11a) in 52 SHL contests in 2023-24 and served as one of the Redhawks’ alternate captains. The Rumson, N.J., native previously played four seasons of college hockey at Cornell from 2011-15, registering 78 points (19g, 59a) in 123 games. Ryan served as an alternate captain as a senior and received All-ECAC First Team honors after recording 14 points (1g, 13a) in 23 games. He also played one USHL season in 2010-11, earning 32 points (3g, 29a) in 53 games with Dubuque. Ryan has represented Sweden internationally and won a bronze medal at the 2010 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. He was originally selected by San Jose in the seventh round, 198th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Worth A Click

Final Thoughts From 2024 Prospects Development Camp

Brian Fork Named CEO of Hurricanes Holding, LLC

Abbott Emphasizing Relationships Before First Season In Chicago

Unger Sorum 'Taking Things Day-By-Day' Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

Doug Warf Named President of Hurricanes Holding, LLC

Regular Season Schedule Announced For 2024-25

2024 Offseason Player Tracker

Draft Knowledge: Learn More About Carolina's Picks

Kochetkov Named To NHL's All-Rookie Team

Aho Named To Finnish Team For 4 Nations Faceoff

Mixed-Use District And Arena Enhancement Coming To PNC Arena

Canes Name Tulsky Permanent General Manager

Aho's Season of Milestones & Records

Jarvis Produces Career Year Despite Injuries

Slavin Wins Second Lady Byng Trophy In Four Years

Brind'Amour Signed To Multi-Year Contract Extension

Canes Announce Affiliation Agreement With Chicago Wolves

News Feed

Final Thoughts From 2024 Prospects Development Camp

Brian Fork Named CEO of Hurricanes Holding, LLC

Prospect Q&A: Jayden Perron

Abbott Emphasizing Relationships Before First Season In Chicago

Unger Sorum 'Taking Things Day-By-Day' Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

Doug Warf Named President of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC

Canes Sign Josiah Slavin To Two-Year Contract

Allie LaCombe To Join Coaching Staff For Development Camp

Canes Trade Coghlan To Jets

Canes Sign Roslovic To One-Year Contract

Canes Announce 2024 Prospects Development Camp Roster & Schedule

Canes Sign Carrier To Six-Year Contract

Canes Sign Stillman To One-Year Contract

First Glance: The Canes' 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Canes Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Canes Sign Gostisbehere To Three-Year Contract

Canes Sign Walker To Five-Year Contract

Canes Re-Sign Martinook To Three-Year Contract