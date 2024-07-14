Canes Sign Ryan To One-Year Contract

RALEIGH, NC. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Joakim Ryan to a one-year, two-way contract. Ryan will receive $775,000 at the NHL level and $110,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level during the 2024-25 season.

“We are glad to have Joakim back in Carolina after his time here in 2020-21,” said Tulsky. “His veteran leadership and experience at the highest levels will be a great asset to our organization.”

Ryan, 31, registered 24 points (4g, 20a) in 145 NHL games with San Jose, Los Angeles and Carolina from 2017-21, most recently playing four NHL contests with the Hurricanes during the 2020-21 season. He has recorded one assist in 23 career playoff games and skated in all 20 postseason contests with the Sharks in 2019 as they advanced to the Western Conference Final. Ryan also played 144 AHL games with Worcester, San Jose and Chicago from 2015-21, earning 83 points (13g, 70a). The 5’11”, 185-pound defenseman has spent each of the last three seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Malmo IF, tallying 64 points (17g, 47a) in 156 games. Ryan posted 18 points (7g, 11a) in 52 SHL contests in 2023-24 and served as one of the Redhawks’ alternate captains. The Rumson, N.J., native previously played four seasons of college hockey at Cornell from 2011-15, registering 78 points (19g, 59a) in 123 games. Ryan served as an alternate captain as a senior and received All-ECAC First Team honors after recording 14 points (1g, 13a) in 23 games. He also played one USHL season in 2010-11, earning 32 points (3g, 29a) in 53 games with Dubuque. Ryan has represented Sweden internationally and won a bronze medal at the 2010 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. He was originally selected by San Jose in the seventh round, 198th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft.