Canes Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Carolina looks to contend for its fourth consecutive 50-win season

By Canes PR
RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League today released the 2024-25 regular-season schedules for its 32 member clubs. The Carolina Hurricanes will open the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena on Friday, Oct. 11.

Some features of the Hurricanes’ 2024-25 regular-season schedule:

OPENING AT HOME: The Hurricanes will begin the season at home for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. Carolina opened the 2023-24 regular season with a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators at PNC Arena, and the team has won each of its last four season openers on home ice.

WELCOME TO UTAH: Carolina will play its first two games against Utah Hockey Club during the franchise’s inaugural season. The Hurricanes will travel to Salt Lake City for their first-ever meeting at Delta Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and the teams will meet again at PNC Arena on Saturday, Feb. 8.

GOING BACK-TO-BACK: The Hurricanes will play 16 sets of back-to-back games in 2024-25, marking their most in any season since 2018-19 (17). They played 14 back-to-backs in each of the previous three campaigns, with an 18-6-4 overall record in those contests last season.

DÉJÀ VU: Carolina will also play three home-and-home, back-to-back sets against the same opponent, including the first two games of the season against Tampa Bay on Oct. 11-12. The Hurricanes will also face Florida on Nov. 29-30 and New Jersey on Dec. 27-28.

METRO MATCHUPS: Carolina will face off against the Philadelphia Flyers (Nov. 5, Nov. 20, March 15) and Pittsburgh Penguins (Oct. 18, Nov. 7, Jan. 5) just three times in 2024-25, as each team now plays four games against only five divisional opponents each season. The Hurricanes faced the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers three times in 2023-24.

TAKING ON THE CHAMPS: The Hurricanes will square off against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers three times this season. The teams will play a back-to-back, home-and-home series on Nov. 29-30, and Carolina will return to Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday, Jan. 2.

ROAD SCHOLARS: Carolina’s 2024-25 schedule includes six road trips of at least three games, with a season-long, six-game trip through Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Edmonton, Calgary, Seattle and Vancouver from Oct. 18-28.

HOUSE ARREST: The Hurricanes’ schedule also features seven homestands of at least three games, including a season-long, five-game homestand against the Wild, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Canucks and Ducks from Jan. 4-12.

