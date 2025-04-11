Canes Clinch Home Ice Advantage For Round 1

Carolina to start the playoffs as the home team for a fifth consecutive season

4.8.25 Hosting R1
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - By earning a point against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes are officially locked in as the second seed from the Metropolitan Division for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With that, they have guaranteed themselves a home ice advantage in Round 1 against the New Jersey Devils.

Carolina will host Games 1 and 2 of the series, and if necessary, Games 5 and 7.

A schedule for Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be released closer to the end of the league's regular season, which is slated to end on Thursday, April 17.

To learn more about playoff tickets, which are on sale now, text "TICKETS25” to (919) 705-0896.

