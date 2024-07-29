Canes Agree to Terms with Necas

RALEIGH, N.C. – Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Martin Necas on a two-year, $13 million contract extension. Necas will receive an average-annual value (AAV) of $6.5 million through 2025-26.

“Martin is an immensely skilled player who provides a scoring threat whenever the puck is on his stick,” said Tulsky. “He will play a key role in the continued success of our franchise, and we’re excited to have a multi-year contract done.”

Necas, 25, recorded 53 points (24g, 29a) in 77 NHL games with Carolina in 2023-24, finishing fourth on the team in goals and power-play goals (8), tied for third in points and third in even-strength goals (16). He also added nine points (4g, 5a) in 11 contests during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with all four goals coming at even strength. The 6’3”, 195-pound forward established career highs in goals (28), assists (43), points (71), power-play goals (9) and power-play points (26) during his first 82-game campaign in 2022-23, leading all Hurricanes skaters in scoring. He also scored a career-high four overtime goals that season, and his nine such goals since 2020-21 rank tied for the league high over that span. Necas has registered 243 points (97g, 146a) in 362 games over parts of seven NHL seasons, and he has tallied 30 points (11g, 19a) in 59 career postseason contests. He posted 32 points (16g, 16a) in 65 Czech Extraliga games with Kometa Brno from 2016-18 and earned 52 points (16g, 36a) in 64 AHL games with Charlotte in 2018-19, winning two Extraliga titles (2017-18) and the 2019 Calder Cup in his first three professional seasons. The Nove Mesto na Morave, Czechia, native recorded seven points (1g, 6a) in five games at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Prague to help lead his home country to a gold medal. Necas also represented Czechia at the 2020 IIHF World Championship and three IIHF World Junior Championships (2017-19), tying for the tournament lead in scoring in 2019, and he captained Czechia to a gold medal at the 2016 Hlinka Memorial Tournament. Necas was selected by Carolina in the first round, 12th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.