Martinook's Pre-Season Party Set To Return

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes' 2025-26 season is right around the corner, and what better way to get ready for it than with a Marty Party?

For the second time in three years, forward and alternate captain Jordan Martinook is hosting a night out for a good cause ahead of the team's training camp. On Saturday, Sept. 6, Martinook will be at Bowstring Brewyard (1930 Wake Forest Rd.) for a night to remember.

Including live music and drink specials, tickets for the event are on sale now, and a portion of the proceeds will go directly to the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.

The band Real Rowdy will be performing, and the show starts at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

An outdoor gathering, the event will take place rain or shine.

To learn more about the evening and to purchase your seat, click here.