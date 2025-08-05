Canes Approach 2025-26 Season Following A Winning Summer

RALEIGH, N.C. - Wins and losses for the NHL's standings won't start filing in until the league's regular season gets underway on October 7. However, with the offseason rapidly coming to a close, each organization can reflect on their metaphorical result this offseason.
There's no universal standard that determines whether the summer was a success for a team or not, as each entered with its own agenda. In the case of the Carolina Hurricanes, though, there was a clear message - continue trying to improve their roster.
General Manager Eric Tulsky set that precedent when, at June's season wrap-up media availability, he said, “Until we have the 20 best players in the league, there’s still room to get better, and we’re going to keep working towards that."
While obtaining the 20 best players in the league may be a bit out of the realm of possibility due to factors such as the salary cap, the message behind Tulsky's remarks was understood. And as they prepare to chase down an eighth consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it feels clear that the Canes are starting with a "W" of a summer behind them.