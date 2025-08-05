Canes Approach 2025-26 Season Following A Winning Summer

Highlighted by the splash acquisition of K'Andre Miller and long-hoped-for signing of Nikolaj Ehlers, it wasn't just the one-two punch of moves that solidified the victory. It's the fact that those two supplement a largely returning core of players that knocked on the door of their ultimate goal last season.

Carolina has 12 players signed for the next four seasons, including important pieces such as Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin, and more.

"Those [12] players represent 65% of our scoring from last year, plus Ehlers and Miller [are] adding onto that. We've got a core here that is really solid, and the other thing about it is that those players are an average age of 26 years old," Tulsky said in July. "Part of what we've done here is we've put ourselves in a position where we know we're not going to have our core eroded by the salary cap, because we have the players signed and in place. We know it's not going to be eroded by age, because they're not at a place where we worry about that yet."

Point being, not only are the Canes set up to compete now, but also in the future. Oh, and they still have over $10M in cap space if they want to go get more pieces, whether it's this summer, an early-season trade, or ahead of March's deadline.

"We put ourselves in a position to keep adding. We have room to keep finding ways to bring more players in and keep building on this," Tulsky continued. "That's a rare opportunity for a team that's as good as we are and as good as we've been for as long as we've had. To keep having room to take steps forward is an opportunity that I'm really excited about."