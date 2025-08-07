Canes, Slavin Distribute School Supplies

Thousands of backpacks put in the hands of children

8.7.25 Slavo
By Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - It's back-to-school season, and thanks to Jaccob Slavin, his family, and the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, local students are headed to their classrooms well-equipped.

The world-class defenseman and human appeared at Raleigh Dream Center's Back2School Bash this past weekend to deliver supplies to children in need. Handing out thousands of backpacks filled with school supplies, the event also included festival rides, games, and food trucks, providing a helpful and fun day to those in the community.

In July, the Hurricanes Foundation collected more than 6,000 school supplies from fans during their annual school supply drive. In addition to the materials given to the Raleigh Dream Center, items will also be donated to WakeEd Partnership: Tools4Schools.

Tools4Schools provides nearly 11,000 teachers in the Wake County Public School System with free school supplies for their classrooms.

The venture was the latest for Slavin, who has had a strong involvement in the community over his 10 NHL seasons. In 2023, he announced a partnership with International Justice Mission (IJM), a global organization that protects people in poverty from violence and modern slavery, to launch “Fight for Freedom,” a nonprofit devoted to ending child online exploitation and trafficking in the Philippines.

The family raised over $1 million in the campaign, matching up to $500,000 in donations.

