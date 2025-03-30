Preview: March 30 vs. NY Islanders

Canes battle Isles for the final time this regular season

24-25_LeadGraphic_033025_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice at home for the third of four straight games as they host the New York Islanders on Military Appreciation Day.

-

When: Sunday, March 30

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -300

-

Canes Record: 44-24-4 (92 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, March 28

-

Islanders Record: 32-30-10 (74 Points, 6th - Metropolitan Division)

Islanders Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, March 29

Last Game...

  • The Canes bounced back on Friday night with a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
  • Jackson Blake led the way offensively with his first career three-point performance, while Seth Jarvis picked up a pair of points in the win.
  • Frederik Andersen notched his sixth win in as many starts with 14 saves on 15 shots.

Previous Meetings vs. NYI...

  • January 25: The Canes got off to a good start, but fell apart and eventually took a 3-2 loss on Long Island.
  • December 17: Pyotr Kochetkov turned in a 32-save shutout for the Canes in Raleigh.
  • December 7: A four-goal second period led the Islanders to a 4-3 victory at UBS Arena.

Red Hot Hallsy...

  • Taylor Hall celebrated his 900th game on Friday by scoring for a third consecutive contest. Scoring Carolina's last four power-play goals, the new #71 has brought life to what had been a struggling man-advantage.
  • With 10 points in his last eight games, Hall paces the team in scoring dating back to Mar. 10.

Home Cooking...

  • The Canes already have a league-best 28 wins on home ice this season and will look to advance their record to 29-8-1 at Lenovo Center this evening.
  • Carolina's single-season record is 31 wins in Raleigh, which came during the 2005-06 season. Including today, they have just four regular-season tilts left in the 919.

In Net...

  • Pyotr Kochetkov (25-13-3 | 2.50 GAA | .902 SV%) is expected to get the nod tonight after Frederik Andersen (12-5-0 | 2.01 GAA | .919 SV%) started Friday's win over the Habs.
  • Kochetkov has dropped his last two starts but won each of his five appearances beforehand, and his 25 wins rank T-10th among NHL netminders this season. He also registered a shutout of the Islanders earlier this season.
  • Conversely, should Rod Brind'Amour elect to ride the "hot hand," Andersen would be seeking a seventh straight victory, which would tie the second-longest winning streak of his career.

On The Other Side...

  • The Islanders enter Sunday's play still very much in the Eastern Conference Wild Card Mix. They've had trouble helping themselves lately, though, dropping four in a row as they make their way to Raleigh.
  • Allowing 18 goals in their last four games as a team, the normally stellar Ilya Sorokin gave up four yesterday, meaning that the Canes may be in line to face Marcus Hogberg.
  • Special teams have been a struggle all season long for the Isles, who sit 31st in the power play (12.4%) and 30th in the penalty kill (72.3%).
  • Former Hurricane Tony DeAngelo leads the Islanders in scoring since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, producing 12 points in 17 games from the blue line.

Injury Updates

  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum." On Mar. 19, Carrier resumed skating by himself.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their black uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are next scheduled to practice on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday night's clash atop the Metro against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.
  • Next Game: Wednesday, April 2 vs. Washington | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

News Feed

'It's Magical': Canes, NHL Open New Street Hockey Rinks In Apex

Recap: Second-Period Surge Pushes Canes Past Canadiens

Projected Lineup: March 28 vs. Montreal

Five Local Youth Hockey Teams To Represent NC At National Tournaments

Preview: March 28 vs. Montreal

Canes, Town Of Apex To Celebrate Rink Opening

Recap: Saros, Preds Spoil Canes' Homecoming

Projected Lineup: March 25 vs. Nashville

Preview: March 25 vs. Nashville

After The Storm: The Fabulous Finish In Anaheim

Recap: Hall's Hat Trick Leads Canes Past Ducks

Projected Lineup: March 23 at Anaheim

Preview: March 23 at Anaheim

Recap: Canes' Streak Snapped By Kings

Projected Lineup: March 22 at Los Angeles

Preview: March 22 at Los Angeles

Hurricanes Recall Jaaska From Chicago

6 Hurricanes Named To Elite Prospects' Top-100 U-23 Skaters Ranking