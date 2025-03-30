Preview: March 30 vs. NY Islanders

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice at home for the third of four straight games as they host the New York Islanders on Military Appreciation Day.
When: Sunday, March 30
Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -300
Canes Record: 44-24-4 (92 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, March 28
Islanders Record: 32-30-10 (74 Points, 6th - Metropolitan Division)
Islanders Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, March 29