Preview: January 12 at Detroit

DETROIT - The top team in the Metropolitan Division takes on the top team in the Atlantic Division on Monday, as the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings go head-to-head at Little Caesars Arena.

When: Monday, January 12

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 28-14-3 (59 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Seattle Kraken on January 10

Red Wings Record: 27-15-4 (58 Points, 1st - Atlantic Division)

Red Wings Last Game: 4-0 Win over the Montreal Canadiens on January 10

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes "stuck with it" and scored twice in the final 9:23 to come from behind and beat the Kraken on Saturday, 3-2.
  • Logan Stankoven scored for a fourth consecutive game, Jordan Martinook earned the equalizer, and Jaccob Slavin, in his return to the lineup, set up Will Carrier for the late game-winner.
  • Brandon Bussi stopped 10 out of 12, improving to 16-2-1 in his first 19 NHL appearances.

Defense Wins Championships...

  • Carolina held Seattle to just 12 shots on Saturday, limiting them to just four shots in all three frames. 12 is tied for the fewest registered by any team in the NHL this season.
  • What makes that even more impressive is that the shutdown outing came just two days after they held the Anaheim Ducks to 13 shots over 60 minutes. The 25 shots combined over a two-game span are the fewest in franchise history.
  • The New Jersey Devils are the only other team in the NHL over the past 20 years to allow 25 or fewer shots over the span of two games.
  • Rod Brind'Amour's group has now held opponents to 20 shots or fewer 12 times in 45 games this season. As they have over the last four seasons, the Canes allow the fewest shots on goal per game of all NHL teams, now giving up an average of just 24.3 per night.

In Net...

  • With two days since their last game, the Canes have the option to go with either Brandon Bussi or Frederik Andersen tonight. The team will need both over the next 48 hours, as whoever does not play tonight will likely play tomorrow in St. Louis.
  • Bussi picked up yet another win on Saturday, moving to 16-2-1. It was a light workload, though, facing just 12 shots, making it entirely possible that the team goes back to him for this contest.
  • Andersen got back in the win column on Thursday night against Anaheim, snapping a nine-game skid. He also had a light night, turning away just 11.

On The Other Side...

  • Back atop the Atlantic Division, the Wings have won three in a row and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.
  • Goaltender John Gibson was perfect on Saturday night against Montreal, saving all 27 shots faced for his third shutout of the season. 12-2 in his last 14 appearances, it's been a career resurgence of sorts for the 32-year-old, who has clearly taken the reins in net.
  • Up front, 23-year-old Lucas Raymond continues pacing the group with 48 points in 44 games.

Injury Updates...

  • Forward Noah Philp entered concussion protocol on Jan. 6. He has missed the team's last two games.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is set to undergo hip surgery and was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to St. Louis post-game, where they'll wrap up the back-to-back on Tuesday night.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, January 13 vs. St. Louis | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+, Hulu
  • Next Home Game: Friday, January 16 vs. Florida | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

