Preview: January 12 at Detroit

DETROIT - The top team in the Metropolitan Division takes on the top team in the Atlantic Division on Monday, as the Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings go head-to-head at Little Caesars Arena.

---

When: Monday, January 12

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 28-14-3 (59 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Seattle Kraken on January 10

---

Red Wings Record: 27-15-4 (58 Points, 1st - Atlantic Division)

Red Wings Last Game: 4-0 Win over the Montreal Canadiens on January 10