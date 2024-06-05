Packed House: Canes Finish 2023-24 Season Fourth Among U.S. Teams In Attendance

"We have great fans, we know it. I appreciate it, the players appreciate it and we're trying to put on a good product for them."

240420_RD1_vsNYI_SL107045

© Spencer Lee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Selling out each regular season game for the first time in team history, the Carolina Hurricanes once again displayed that their community remains on the rise.

Averaging 18,798 at PNC Arena for 41 home games and selling out all six postseason contests, the Canes welcomed a total number of 884,479 through the doors to their games in Raleigh this season.

Among the 26 other teams located in the United States this season, only the Tampa Bay Lightning (19,092), Detroit Red Wings (18,980), and Chicago Blackhawks (18,836) had better regular season averages.

PNC Arena's listed capacity for hockey is 18,700, but the average of 18,798 fans per game brought capacity to 100.5% of that total. With demand meeting more than the normal allowance, the team opened more standing-room-only admissions this season than ever before.

"We have great fans, we know it. I appreciate it, the players appreciate it and we're trying to put on a good product for them," Rod Brind'Amour offered after the team's regular season finale on April 7. "We have a good advantage in here with how they support the team and how loud they are."

The team reached its 50th consecutive sellout on February 24 and added 17 more after (including playoffs).

All of this comes in addition to the team selling out its allotment of Season Ticket Memberships (STMs) for the first time too. Turning to a waitlist, the desire to be a Caniac has never been higher.

"We know that our fans, and especially the Season Ticket Members, are the lifeblood of our organization," Canes Vice President of Ticket Sales Sara Daniel shared. "Selling out every game this season is a testament to not only the team’s success but the incredible support from our fans and the passion this area has for the team."

Even with the success, the organization also prides itself on keeping games affordable, ranking sixth-lowest in average ticket price among all 32 NHL teams and is almost 30% lower than the league's average ticket price.

To learn more about 2024-25 ticket options, click here.

Season In Review: Fan Photos

A collection of our favorite photos of the Caniacs from the 2023-24 season, ranging from Opening Night, tailgating, and the postseason.

