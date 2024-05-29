Canes Re-Sign Suzuki To One-Year Deal

Forward was selected 28th overall by Carolina in the 2019 NHL Draft

5.26.24 Suzuki
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Eric Tulsky, Interim General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed forward Ryan Suzuki to a one-year, two-way contract. He will receive $775,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level, with a $90,000 guarantee.

“Ryan is a highly skilled forward who has made great strides early in his professional career,” said Hurricanes Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke. “We have been continually impressed by his work ethic and persistence, and we are happy to keep him in our organization.”

Suzuki, 23, played a career-high 51 AHL games with Springfield this season, recording 30 points (14g, 16a). He also set a new career high in goals and matched his career high in power-play goals (3), ranking tied for fifth among all Thunderbirds skaters in both categories. The 6’0”, 176-pound forward has posted 86 points (39g, 47a) in 161 career AHL games with Springfield and Chicago, winning the Calder Cup with the Wolves in 2021-22. Suzuki tallied 177 points (57g, 120a) in 173 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) contests with Barrie and Saginaw from 2017-20 and was named to the OHL Second All-Rookie Team in 2017-18. The London, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, earning four points (2g, 2a) in seven games and winning a silver medal. Suzuki was selected by Carolina in the first round, 28th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

