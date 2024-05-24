Waddell Steps Down, Tulsky Named Interim GM

RALEIGH, NC. - Tom Dundon, Owner and Governor of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that President and General Manager Don Waddell has resigned from his position with the organization. Additionally, Eric Tulsky has been named interim general manager, and a full search has begun for a permanent general manager. Darren Yorke will support Tulsky with managerial duties while continuing in his role as assistant general manager.

“This morning, I spoke with Tom and informed him that I have come to the decision that now is the time for me to move to the next chapter of my career,” said Waddell. “I have loved my experiences in the Triangle over the past 10 years, and together with a strong team, on and off the ice, we have accomplished many great victories. I am grateful for the support I have received from so many loyal Caniacs. This organization is in strong, capable hands and well-positioned for the future.”

Waddell joined the Hurricanes as president on July 1, 2014, and oversaw team business operations for each of the last 10 seasons. He was then named the ninth general manager in franchise history on May 8, 2018, and Carolina won at least one round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs during each of his six seasons in charge of hockey operations. The Hurricanes have sold out each of their last 67 games at PNC Arena, including regular season and postseason, marking the longest sellout streak in franchise history. The Detroit, Mich., native previously served as general manager of the Atlanta Thrashers from 1998-2010 and won the Stanley Cup as an assistant general manager with the Detroit Red Wings in 1997-98.

Tulsky has spent 10 seasons with the Hurricanes, originally joining the organization as a consultant in 2014, and then becoming a hockey analyst in 2015. He was named manager of hockey analytics in 2017, before being promoted to vice president of hockey management and strategy in 2018. Since being named assistant general manager in 2020, Tulsky has been involved in all player personnel decisions, overseen pro scouting and the team’s hockey information department, and assisted with player contract negotiations, salary cap compliance, and other hockey-related matters. The Philadelphia, Pa., native holds a B.A. in chemistry and physics from Harvard University and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley.