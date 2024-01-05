Aho To Represent Canes At All-Star Game

RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho has been named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, which will be held in Toronto from Feb. 1-3.

Aho, 26, has tallied 43 points (15g, 28a) in 35 games this season, and he leads the team in goals, assists, points, power-play assists (14), power-play points (18), multi-assist games (7) and multi-point games (12). His 43 points are the second-most in team history (since relocation) by any player through his first 35 games of any season, and he has registered a point in five consecutive games dating back to Dec. 23 (3g, 10a), tied for the longest point streak by any Hurricanes skater in 2023-24. Aho’s 18 power-play points (4g, 14a) are already tied for his third-most in any season during his career, and he needs just 10 more points on the man-advantage to match his career high, 79-game total from 2021-22. The 6’0”, 180-pound forward leads the NHL in assists (13), points (16), power-play assists (9) and power-play points (11) since Dec. 18, and he was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday after becoming the fourth player in franchise history to record at least three points in three straight games from Dec. 27-30 (2g, 9a). Selected by Carolina in the second round, 35th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft, Aho registered his 500th career point against the Predators on Dec. 27, becoming the fifth player from his draft class to reach that milestone.

Aho previously represented the Hurricanes at the All-Star Game in 2019 and 2022, and he is set to become the third player since relocation to represent Carolina at the event three times, alongside Eric Staal (4: 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011) and Justin Faulk (3: 2015, 2016, 2017). Only two players from his draft class have received at least three prior All-Star Game selections: Connor McDavid (Edmonton: 6) and Jack Eichel (Buffalo/Vegas: 3). The Rauma, Finland, native has registered 511 points (233g, 278a) in 555 career games with the Hurricanes, and among all skaters in franchise history, he ranks fourth in goals and points, fifth in assists, sixth in power-play points (153) and first in shorthanded goals (17), shorthanded points (24) and overtime goals (10).