Staal Finishes Second In Selke Trophy Voting

Carolina the only team to have four players receive votes

5.19.24 Staal
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Carolina Hurricanes Captain Jordan Staal received some recognition for his outstanding defensive abilities on Saturday, finishing second among all NHL forwards in Selke Trophy voting.

Awarded annually to the forward who demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game, Staal finished as the runner-up to Florida Panthers forward Alexander Barkov, who won the award for the second time in his career.

Receiving four first-place votes, Staal's teammate Jesper Fast was not surprised at all.

"Ever since I've been here, he's been a leader. He's shown what type of player and person he is," the longtime linemate praised. "He definitely deserves that. He's such a big part of this team with the way he plays and the role he has. I'm really proud of him."

Carolina was the only team in the NHL to have four players receiving votes, as Seth Jarvis, Sebastian Aho, and Jordan Martinook all finished in the top 50 in addition to Staal.

"It was cool to get a little recognition. It's a long way from first and I've still got Jordo to jump over," Jarvis said with a laugh on Sunday. "I have great role models in that aspect of that game and guys who I'm still learning a lot from."

The Canes have won the Selke Trophy twice in organization history, as Rod Brind'Amour won the award in both 2006 & 2007.

Worth A Click

2024 Exit Interview Quotebook: Day 1

Canes Sign Nystrom To Entry-Level Contract

Legault Signed To Entry-Level Contract

Staal Named Selke Trophy Finalist

Slavin Named Lady Byng Trophy Finalist

Canes Announce Affiliation Agreement With Chicago Wolves

Andersen Named Masterton Trophy Finalist

Aho Named Chiasson Award Winner

Carolina Hurricanes Foundation To Donate $350,000 For Stanley Cup Playoffs Campaign

Slavin Named King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominee

Slavin, Staal & PNC Arena Receive NHLPA Player Poll Votes

Canes End Regular Season Having Sold Out Each Home Game

News Feed

Canes Sign Brind'Amour To Multi-Year Extension

2024 Exit Interview Quotebook: Day 1

Necas To Represent Czechia At Worlds

Recap: Canes' Postseason Run Ends In Shocking Game 6 Collapse

Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 6 vs. NYR

Preview: Round 2, Game 6 vs. NYR

Playoff Notebook: Pesce Returns To Practice

Playoff Notebook: Believe

Recap: Canes Pull Off Shocking Comeback, Force Game 6

Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 5 at NYR

Preview: Round 2, Game 5 at NYR

Hurricanes expect ‘dogfight’ in Game 5 of Eastern 2nd Round, Kuznetsov says

Hurricanes power play finally comes through in Game 4 victory against Rangers

Hurricanes edge Rangers in Game 4, avoid sweep in Eastern 2nd Round

Hurricanes remain confident on verge of playoff elimination

Recap: Rangers Take 3-0 Series Lead After Another Overtime Victory

Projected Lineup: Round 2, Game 3 vs. NYR

Preview: Round 2, Game 3 vs. NYR